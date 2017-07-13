Peavey® Introduces PVXp DSP Powered Enclosures

MERIDIAN, MS — Whether you’re a musician longing for a reliable PA, a DJ ready to rock the house, or a contractor needing a flexible, flyable speaker for a variety of installations, the new PVXp™ DSP powered enclosures from Peavey Electronics® provide an ideal solution with clarity, ease of use, and sophistication. Offering ADSP (Advanced Digital Signal Processing) technology, a larger box for better bass, and three times the power of the competition, the PVXp DSP series takes the standard PA to the next level.

Moving all that air and delivering powerful bass, the PVXp DSP series has an astounding 128 dB SPL with a rugged yet compact 50 oz. magnet paired with a 2 3/8″ voice coil teamed with the Peavey RX™ 14 driver housing a 1.4″ titanium diaphragm. The asymmetrical horn keeps the sound focused towards the audience using Peavey’s exclusive Quadratic Throat Waveguide™ Technology that aims coverage to an effective 100° by 50° radius (15° upwards and 35° downwards).

At the heart of the PVXp DSP series is the forward-thinking design of the ADSP with adjustable EQ. Combined with an XLR 1/4″ TRS combo jack, a built in mic-pre, and a ground lift, operation is a breeze. EQ presets that include Music, EDM, Rock/Country/Hip-Hop, Acoustic, Voice, Church, and Monitor are easy to use and offer adjustable Treble and Bass to suit the environment as needed. Thru Output via male XLR and a separate 1/4″ TRS phone jack are featured on the two models.

To provide maximum performance and ultra-reliability, PVXp DSP speakers are fan-cooled. When portability is needed, the PVXp series can easily be placed into a trunk or backseat. The PVXp 12 DSP measures 24.5″H x 16.1″W x 15″D (622.3 mm x 409 mm x 381 mm) and 43 lbs/19.5 kg, while the PVXp 15 DSP measures 28.25″H x 18.9″W x 18.71″D (717.6 mm x 480 mm x 475.2 mm) and 51 lbs/23.13 kg.

Peavey keeps weight at a minimum by effectively using it where it matters. Both the PVXp 12 DSP and PVXp 15 DSP have rugged injection-molded plastic trapezoidal enclosures with sturdy flying point inserts on the top, bottom, and right side. Utilize the additional PVX™ eyebolt kit or Peavey Versamount™ VM 70 mounting systems to obtain the versatility of ceiling or wall mounting. If hanging isn’t necessary, use the handle on the left side to guide it onto a 1-3/8″ pole with the molded-in mount. A full-coverage, perforated steel grille with powdered finish adds to the ruggedness and protects these speakers. They also have settings specifically for wall, pole, or fly mount to optimize the sound based on mounting preference.

Should the original factory DSP settings need to be restored at any time, there is a system reset with confirmation.

With innovation and quality that provides rich bass and mounting options for all needs, the Peavey PVXp DSP series provides plenty of bang for the buck. The PVXp 12 DSP is available at an affordable $549.99 MSRP, and the PVXp 15 DSP at $599.99 MSRP.

About Peavey Electronics®

Founded in 1965, Peavey® is one of the world’s largest manufacturers and suppliers of musical instruments and professional sound equipment. Peavey has earned more than 180 patents and distributes to more than 130 countries. Peavey and its MediaMatrix®, Architectural Acoustics®, Crest Audio®, Composite Acoustics®, Budda®, and Trace Elliot® brands and affiliates can be found on concert stages and in airports, stadiums, theme parks and other venues around the world. Chief Operating Officer Courtland Gray says, “We are striving every day to produce the world’s finest music and audio equipment.” To find out more, visit www.peavey.com.

Mobile Beat ( 1632 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.