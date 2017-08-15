Peavey® Electronics Powers Up

As the brand of choice for hip-hop artists from beginner to professional for over four decades, Peavey has provided DJ’s worldwide with some of the industry’s most innovative and durable audio gear. “We are proud to be recognized as a company that can provide these fantastic DJ’s with gear they can rely on night after night,” said Peavey COO Courtland Gray. “Peavey goes far beyond just rock ‘n’ roll.”

At the forefront of Peavey’s best-in-class audio showcase is the RBN Series of top quality, ultra-reliable loudspeakers. Unique to these speakers is Peavey’s proprietary 120mm true ribbon high frequency driver on a low-coloration wave-guide. Used in studio environments for decades, Peavey has developed a method for applying this high-quality sound technology to live applications. The result is crystal-clear audio that no other traditional compression driver can rival. To match the incredible high-frequency performance of Peavey’s ribbon driver, these enclosures are equipped with 12” dual-voice coil neodymium Scorpion® speakers which feature Peavey’s exclusive field replaceable basket technology. Features include program EQ presets, side and top handles, multiple side and top fly points, and an ultra-braced molded enclosure. Completely user-friendly, the speaker system features internal presets built into the 96K DSP, allowing users to quickly select the speaker’s application or orientation via the LCD on the rear of the enclosure.

The versatile PVXp DSP powered enclosures provide an ideal solution for a variety of applications with clarity, ease of use, and sophistication. Offering ADSP (Advanced Digital Signal Processing) technology and a larger box for better bass, the PVXp DSP series delivers an astounding 128dB SPL. The asymmetrical horn keeps the sound focused toward the audience using Peavey’s exclusive Quadratic Throat Waveguide technology. The PVxP 12 DSP and PVxP 15 DSP have rugged injection-molded plastic trapezoidal enclosures with sturdy flying point inserts on the top, bottom, and right side. They also have settings specifically for wall, pole, or fly mount to optimize the sound based on mounting preference. Peavey keeps weight at a minimum by effectively using it where it matters, and the PVXp series can easily be placed into a trunk or backseat.

Perfect for DJ’s, bands, and other musical applications, Peavey’s award-winning Dark Matter series enclosures deliver best-in-class performance thanks to their advanced DSP-equipped power section. These high-S.P.L. enclosures are built tough with steel grilles and rugged injection molded cabinets. Their convenient design allows for use as floor monitors or pole-mounted speakers. The Dark Matter LCD display and associated selector knob allow users to choose various parameters of operation for the DSP-based EQ. This includes bass and treble control access, as well as multiple EQ presets for various applications or speaker positions/locations. These presets provide users with a highly flexible method of configuring and optimizing the powered speaker system for a specific use with minimal time and effort.

Also on display at Booth #511 will be Peavey’s PV® series of mixers, as well as wireless and wired microphones and cable accessories. These products will support Peavey’s guest DJ’s as they entertain attendees throughout the show. Performers including DJ PonFetti, DJ Cutlas, dj GROOVE, DJ Vibes, DJ Kam, DJ Jerry J, DJ NME, and DJ Dvyne will perform live at the Peavey booth during exhibition hours.

Hosting Peavey’s booth performances will be Peavey artist and DJ Keith Shocklee. As an original member of Public Enemy and The Bomb Squad, Shocklee contributed his talent to several critically acclaimed albums and co-produced hit singles such as “Bring the Noise” and “Fight the Power,” both of which were ranked on Rolling Stone’s list of 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. Shocklee has relied on Peavey equipment throughout his career, saying, ” Peavey was there at the beginning of hip hop. I’ve been using Peavey gear since 1975. In early mobile DJ culture, they were the working man’s loudspeaker system. The thing about Peavey equipment was that it was accessible and reliable for cats like us growing up in the suburbs and inner city.”

In addition to hosting booth performances, Shocklee will throw down his own set at the Expo main stage on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 2:00 p.m. Fellow Peavey artist DJ PonFetti will also spin on the main stage at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

First presented in 1990, the DJ Expo remains the industry’s best-attended trade show and the best opportunity for education. The Expo’s 25 educational seminars are intended to provide solutions to attendees’ biggest pain points, while the exhibit hall full of top industry gear showcases products that can make an impact. Doing its part to offer high-quality solutions, Peavey will highlight the new PVXp DSP series designed for both ease of use and sophistication.

About Peavey® Electronics

Mobile Beat ( 1650 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.