There are three words that should be heeded in business and in life. These three words will help you go far in ANY situation. This is the first of a three part series where we unveil the first of the three words for business and life success. The first word is something you should do before you speak a SINGLE word with your potential client…PAUSE.

Why pause? Pause gives you time to do the next action step, which will be revealed in the next article. Pausing allows you to take a quick step back from any situation and properly assess it. There are many situations in life where he who speaks first loses. What’s that saying? Sometimes it’s better to be quiet and thought a fool, then speak quickly and remove all doubt.

Pause also gives an opportunity for observation. What can you observe when you pause? Many of us have our heads down buried in our phones. By causing a pause, you change the dynamic of observation. The pause brings you back to the purpose of the moment and the connection. The pause also forces yourself to do the next step, which is discussed in the next article entitled Pause, Think. 🙂

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.

Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours click here and send Mitch a friend request.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

