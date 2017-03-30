Pause. Think.

There are three words that should be heeded in business and in life. These three words will help you go far in ANY situation. This is the second of a three part series where we unveil the second of the three words for business and life success. The first word is something you should do before you speak a SINGLE word with your potential client…PAUSE. The second word is explained below.

I got an opportunity to see my sales idol Jeffrey Gitomer speak recently at a live event and also a meet and greet before he went on. Jeffrey took time out while he was going over his slides to say hello and sign a copy of one of my favorite books by him “Little Platinum Book of Cha Ching”. In the book he wrote to me ONE WORD after he wrote my name and signed. What one word did this best selling author write to me as he exclaimed this was his first directive of the day? It’s the same advice I give you here of what to do next before you speak a single word to your potential client. The word: THINK.



Think about the opportunity that exists before you. Before speaking with a potential client…what’s your attitude? As someone once said “You better check yourself before you wreck yourself” 😉 You have a golden opportunity to CONNECT with a fellow human being to potentially have an INCREDIBLE impact on one of the MOST IMPORTANT days of their life. That, dear reader, is a gift. A gift that you get almost EVERY. SINGLE. DAY. Take advantage of it. DON’T squander that opportunity. Your clients deserve your best. You deserve to reap the rewards of what can come to you from developing that relationship. I’ve written many articles on sales over the years here for Mobile Beat and other industry publications. I encourage you to go back through the archives and read them to find out more about what to do next in the sales conversation or just visit www.TayloredSales.com and see when our next sales workshop is being held.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.

Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours click here and send Mitch a friend request.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

