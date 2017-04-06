Pause Think Be

There are three words that should be heeded in business and in life. These three words will help you go far in ANY situation. This is the third of a three part series where we unveil the second of the three words for business and life success. The first word is something you should do before you speak a SINGLE word with your potential client…PAUSE. The second word explained in our last article is THINK.

The third word is BE. These three words also serve you well before you step foot in a venue and open that microphone. Before you speak a SINGLE word to your guests – PAUSE. THINK. Who are you in that situation? What do you want your audience to do/say/feel? How do you want them to react? How can you best serve the person/people that are before you at that given moment? By PAUSING first, THINKING next, and then and ONLY then BEING in the moment, you get clarity of your situation and how you can best use the golden opportunity sitting in front of you to better someone else’s day and potentially lifetime of memories that you contribute to. Look them in the eyes. Connect with them. See what they see. Feel what they feel. Put yourself in their shoes and THINK about if you were them how would you want this to play out. The last two words of one of my favorite books ever on sales is SUM TERTIUS. It’s Latin for “I am third.” That philosophy will take you far in life.



The last step in this process was alluded to in the first paragraph. It is to just “be”. Be with that person sitting across from you. Be with your audience on the microphone. Be with them in the moment in that space. Be real. When we just “be” we truly connect with the people we are speaking with (NOT TO) and we are able to better serve them.



When you fall off that thought process wagon (as I have of course and probably will do again) THINK back to this article. Think of how you would want to feel/react/be in that same situation if you were them. There’s a lifetime of opportunities and memories to impact. PAUSE. THINK. BE.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

