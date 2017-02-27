Paul Oakenfold has changed his rider to Denon DJ! – See him at MBLV21!

Cumberland RI, USA (February 21, 2017)—Denon DJ (www.denondj.com), a leading manufacturer of premium DJ products and solutions, today announced that they would sponsor world-renowned DJ, Record Producer and industry influencer Paul Oakenfold’s 2017 “Generations Tour.”

Paul Oakenfold has joined forces with Denon DJ and changed his rider for their all-new, groundbreaking Prime Series, consisting of the SC5000 Prime media player, X1800 Prime club mixer and VL12 direct-drive professional DJ turntable.

Recognizing a critical need in the professional DJ space for equipment that delivers unprecedented levels of performance, ease of use, musical file organization and complete system synergy, Denon DJ’s Prime Series represents the future of the professional DJ experience. The Denon DJ Prime Series is comprised of three extraordinary new units: