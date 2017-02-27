Paul Oakenfold has changed his rider to Denon DJ! – See him at MBLV21!

Cumberland RI, USA (February 21, 2017)—Denon DJ (www.denondj.com), a leading manufacturer of premium DJ products and solutions, today announced that they would sponsor world-renowned DJ, Record Producer and industry influencer Paul Oakenfold’s 2017 “Generations Tour.”
Paul Oakenfold has joined forces with Denon DJ and changed his rider for their all-new, groundbreaking Prime Series, consisting of the SC5000 Prime media player, X1800 Prime club mixer and VL12 direct-drive professional DJ turntable.
Recognizing a critical need in the professional DJ space for equipment that delivers unprecedented levels of performance, ease of use, musical file organization and complete system synergy, Denon DJ’s Prime Series represents the future of the professional DJ experience. The Denon DJ Prime Series is comprised of three extraordinary new units:
- – The SC5000 professional media player with 7-inch multi-touch display, 24-bit audiophile sound, powered by Denon DJ’s incredible Engine Prime music management software
- – The X1800 Professional 4-channel club mixer with OLED screen, Sweep and BPM FX and LAN connectivity with multiple SC5000’s
- – The VL12 direct-drive professional DJ turntable, with heavy-duty all-metal construction, superior vibration isolation, RGB custom-controlled lighting and adjustable torque and pitch to fit any DJ style
Any one of these units by itself represents a performance and innovation breakthrough. Used together, they form a complete system that is unsurpassed in professional DJ excellence.
The Denon DJ Prime Series is a perfect match for the legendary performance, talent and accomplishments of Paul Oakenfold. For over three decades he has elevated and shaped the electronic music world and remains at the very pinnacle of the global music scene today. His most recent works have taken him from the DJ booth of the world’s hottest nightspots and festivals to the recording/producing studio, creating soundtracks for Hollywood blockbuster movies and hit tunes for today’s biggest music stars. His artistic diversity and wide-ranging ability have earned him accolades from critics and fans alike, garnering him several Grammy nominations and top rankings from his professional DJ peers.
He is about to embark on the latest of his remarkable, multi-country, several-month performance tours, called “The Generations World Tour.” The Tour begins on February 24th. Oakenfold will bring his unique brand of energy and excitement to many far-reaching locations, including multiple cities in the US and Europe, the Base Camp at Mt. Everest, Singapore and Nepal. The name Generations World Tour is quite appropriate and is befitting of an international performer of Mr. Oakenfold’s stature.
“We’re incredibly excited that Paul Oakenfold will be changing his rider for our Denon DJ Prime series, said Paul Dakeyne, Denon DJ Brand Manager. “This is equipment that reacts instantly to the demands of the creative professional and doesn’t slow them down. The Prime Series is like an extension of the artist. The combination of Paul Oakenfold and Denon DJ Prime will be something memorable to see and hear.”
U.S. retail pricing is as follows: SC5000—$1899, X1800—$1899 and VL12—$899. All three are available now.
For more info, visit www.denondj.com.
