Patience and Perseverance: Part of Reaching for Excellence

There are two key things that are overlooked when trying to be being successful in the DJ segment of the entertainment industry. Matter of fact, these are really two things that are overlooked no matter what you want to accomplish in life. Both are pretty freaking hard and are what stop almost every single one of you reading this right now.

The first thing: being the best you can possibly be at one thing.

And the second, which is even harder: waiting around. These, (along with a few other things) rise to the top of the list of ingredients necessary to get your business flourishing throughout the years. But hey, what does anybody in today’s age know about those two things? I don’t care how high up in SEO you are. I don’t care how many DJs work for you. I don’t care how awesome your website is. I don’t care about any of that crap. If you are truly, genuinely, flat out good at what you do, the people will find you. Eventually. If you suck, no amount of time will ever fix that.

