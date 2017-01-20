Passionate Pro by Bryan Foley

What drives people, the very successful people in the public eye? What made Cal Ripken play 2,632 games over 16 years without taking a day off? What drove Steve Jobs to bring his vision of a phone with only one button to life? Passion.

What is your passion? To many it is the drive, ambition or love of what you do and who you serve. Providing you with a special view of the world that others often can not see. What is your true passion? What makes you excited about what you are doing? Passion is the difference between those who push through difficult times and those who do not.

How can you maximize your passion’s impact on your business, life and relationships? After 30 years in the DJ industry, my passions have evolved in focus to emphasize more family time, travels and serving others through a music ministry. By continuing to focus on being the best person daily, it allows me to pour more efforts into bringing the best performance to my clients and events. In return, my business receives more referrals and I have happy clients.

Read the rest of this article and check out the full issue at http://www.mobilebeat.com/emagscurrent/177

