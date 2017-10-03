Part Of My “Why”

Even though a DJ often performs in front of large crowds of people, the work of a mobile DJ can be oddly isolating some days.

A lot of our time is spent solitary — prepping playlists, crafting introductions and scripts, setting up and striking equipment early in the morning or late, late at night, fixing and organizing gear, rehearsing what we’re going to say and what we’re going to play, replying to the never ending stream of emails and messages, etc. But when showtime hits, we’re thrust into the public eye in a larger way then most of the population would care for. It’s a strange transition going from quiet solitary work to the complete opposite in often just a matter of minutes.

Having said that, the DJ community is connected today in ways that have never existed before. And every day, each of us is discovering new people from that community that hold something special for and with us. This functions beautifully to combat the many solitary hours we spent working on our businesses and our art.

Over the past few months, many people have asked me why I dedicate myself to writing at aDJthought.com…why I work with DJ associations…why I involve myself so much in our industry.

As I’ve been thinking more and more about those questions lately, one answer continues to resurface: I love surrounding myself with eager, inspiring, and motivational people. The DJ community provides me with endless numbers of people precisely like that. All of my involvements mentioned above help me (selfishly, maybe) accomplish that task (while hopefully, providing value to peoples lives in the process).

Not only do I enjoy being surrounded with people that lift me up, it is essential for keeping “Dave Ternier” moving forward as the man you all know.

While we are all “connected” more then ever these days, removing the computer/phone from between us and getting together in person is where magical conversation and connection really takes place. I was blessed to experience much of that two weeks ago at the Mobile Beat Las Vegas DJ show and conference.

Make those connections folks, no matter your industry (in case DJing isn’t your primary source of income). Get connected, become involved, because you never know when you’ll lean on those relationships in ways that’ll get you through the quiet days. The solitary days. We all have them, no matter what we do for work.

It’s never to late to begin adding to your family. Start today.

~ Dave

Dave Ternier ( 25 Posts Dave Ternier began his DJ career in 1997 as a self taught, part time, mobile DJ. Since 2011, Dave has gone full time as a single operator DJ/MC for his company, Special Request Weddings. He is a proud Canadian DJ, MC, member of the CPDJA and recipient of the international WED Guild® certification. Family life is kept busy alongside his beautiful wife Kathryn and their two daughters, Kiana and Marika. Dave is also the founding author of www.aDJthought.com, an industry blog focused exclusively on mobile wedding DJs.