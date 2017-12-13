Online gaming revenues continue to grow, signaling that this is a market that keeps on expanding. There is no doubt that the global online gambling market has been growing every single year since 2009 and before that point. This has been a very steady trend, in fact, and the growth is predicted to increase well into the year 2020.

As recently as 2015, the global online casino gaming market managed to bring in 37.91 billion U.S. dollars. That figure already represented a huge increase from 2014, 2013, and 2012. By the year 2020, this is a market that could be worth an astonishing 59.79 billion U.S. dollars.

People might wonder if this growth is going to level off at some point or another. It is true that a lot of industries will eventually get to some sort of market saturation point. However, no one really knows when that point really is, and there will usually be a lot of disagreement about it in the meantime. This is certainly the case for the online casino gaming world of today, which is growing and growing and which seems to be defying almost all expectations about its expansion.

One enormous factor that will positively affect the growth of the online casino gaming industry will be the growth of online casino gaming in the United States. Things are looking great for the emerging online casino gaming market in the United States. New Jersey looks like it could be a model for the rest of the United States in terms of the adoption of online casino gaming.

New Jersey is getting more and more money from online gaming. Since the year 2013, which is when online casino gaming became legal in New Jersey, online casino gaming managed to bring in an astonishing 681 million U.S. dollars. New Jersey was able to get 89.8 million dollars in tax revenue as a result of this, and that should give a lot of other states every incentive to try something like this for themselves.

If New Jersey is truly a trendsetter when it comes to online casino gaming, that means that the United States could soon become a country with perfectly legal online casino gaming. It’s hard to overstate just what this would do to the online casino gaming industry all around the world. The United States is one of the world’s most populated countries. It’s a country that has a lot of wealth. It certainly has a lot of enthusiastic mobile device users. Many Americans will certainly be interested in everything from free spins to video poker.

The global online casino gaming market will grow tremendously even without a lot of input from the United States. However, the widespread adoption of legal gambling within the United States will certainly change things, and not just within the United States. It will lead to the development of new online casino gaming websites. More American developers will create their own games. Plenty of U.S. marketers will start to promote this activity even more. Millions of new customers will emerge on the scene, changing it as a result.

Mobile Beat ( 1707 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.