Numark’s new DJ2DO2 pocket-sized—but full-featured—DJ controller.

Cumberland, RI USA (August 15, 2017)— Numark (numark.com), the world’s leading innovator of DJ solutions, today announced the introduction and immediate availability of its new DJ2DO2 pocket- sized—but full-featured—DJ controller. Boasting a built-in sound card and Serato DJ Intro, the DJ2GO2 is the smallest full-featured DJ controller around. It fits easily on a laptop without taking up any unnecessary space, so users are ready for action in no time. It’s perfect for performing small gigs, prepping for gigs, and it makes a perfect backup for those “just in case” moments.

A built-in sound card with master gain, headphone output for cueing and channel gain knobs makes DJ2GO2 the ultimate portable pocket DJ controller. It has two channels with a crossfader and pitch faders for easy blending. Its pad modes provide access to performance controls typically only found on larger controllers.

The design and functionality of the DJ2GO2 makes it ideal for every type of DJ. Traveling DJs will enjoy having the critical elements on the go to practice, prep, and adjust their set. Mobile DJs can use it as a back-up or for a small gig with a minimal setup. All the controls are at the DJ’s fingertips: simply plug in the headphones and connect the speakers through the master output.

DJ2GO2 comes pre-mapped with Serato DJ Intro and is upgrade-ready to Serato DJ. Play blends, mixes and transitions on the fly. Control with quick access to cues, auto/manual loop, and sampler. DJs also map the DJ2GO2 with other popular DJ software.

Key Features