Numark Now Shipping DJ2GO2 Mini Controller!

World’s leading innovator of DJ solutions delivers amazing pocket-sized DJ controller that goes anywhere, fully equipped with built-in sound card and Serato DJ Intro.

Cumberland, RI USA (September 26, 2017)— Numark (numark.com), the world’s leading innovator of DJ solutions, today announced the immediate availability of its new DJ2DO2 pocket-sized—but full- featured—DJ controller. Boasting a built-in sound card and Serato DJ Intro, the DJ2GO2 is the smallest full-featured DJ controller around. It fits easily on a laptop without taking up any unnecessary space, so users are ready for action in no time. It’s perfect for performing small gigs, prepping for gigs, and it makes a perfect backup for those “just in case” moments.

A built-in sound card with master gain, headphone output for cueing and channel gain knobs makes DJ2GO2 the ultimate portable pocket DJ controller. It has two channels with a crossfader and pitch faders for easy blending. Its pad modes provide access to performance controls typically only found on larger controllers.

The design and functionality of the DJ2GO2 makes it ideal for every type of DJ. Traveling DJs will enjoy having the critical elements on the go to practice, prep, and adjust their set. Mobile DJs can use it as a back-up or for a small gig with a minimal setup. All the controls are at the DJ’s fingertips: simply plug in the headphones and connect the speakers through the master output.

DJ2GO2 comes pre-mapped with Serato DJ Intro and is upgrade-ready to the full version of Serato. Play blends, mixes and transitions on the fly. Control with quick access to cues, auto/manual loop, and sampler. DJs can also map the DJ2GO2 with other popular DJ software.

Key Features

Portable two-channel DJ controller for Serato DJ Intro (included)

Control the music with play, jog wheels and fader

Song navigation and headphone cueing to create the perfect mix

Built-in audio card with channel and master gain control

Perfect for performing or prepping your DJ set playlist and cue points

Standard midi mapping for use with other popular DJ software

Fits perfectly on top of your laptop

1/8-inch Headphone output

1/8-inch main output

“Our DJ2GO2 is pure DJ fun in an amazingly convenient, grab-and-go size,” said Chris Roman, Senior Product Manager for Numark. “You can do almost everything you can do on a full-size controller and even first-time DJs will want to get in on the action! Whether it’s the aspiring DJ looking to get started or the seasoned pro who wants a space-saving backup, DJ2GO2 is the perfect answer.”

US retail for the DJ2GO2 is $79.00. It is available now.

About Numark

Numark (www.numark.com) is the global leader in professional DJ and audio equipment, creating products that are unmatched in capability and design. Since 1971, Numark has delivered numerous music industry firsts and continues to develop and harness new technologies that enhance the DJ experience. Numark is a member of the premier family of brands known as inMusic.

