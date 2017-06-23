North America’s #1 Event for Mobile DJs Collides With World’s Largest Trade Show for Photo Booth Operators

The benefits are HUGE for entrepreneurs in the Mobile Entertainment Industry.

This coming March, wedding and event entertainers from over 40 countries will gather in Las Vegas with the common goal of learning the secrets to success in operating a DJ Entertainment Service or Photo Booth rental company.

Over the last 20+ years, Mobile Beat Las Vegas has been a must-attend event for North America’s most successful DJ service owners. In just three years, the Photo Booth Expo has become the dynamic International focal point for the exploding Photo Booth rental industry. Both trade events offer attendees the coveted opportunity to be among the first to see the latest technology and to talk with the innovators behind it.

In 2018, for the first time ever, the two shows will overlap, giving attendees a chance to network with specialists in other areas of mobile entertainment. For those DJs who already offer Photo Booths, this is a valued opportunity to attend the educational offerings at the Photo Booth Expo on Sunday (3/11) and then check out the exhibit hall on Monday AND Tuesday (3/13-14).

For DJs pushing to be the best and busiest in their region, Mobile Beat Las Vegas has scheduled its Pro Development tracks from Monday through Thursday (3/12-3/15). Both shows are offering exhibits and demo rooms Monday night through Wednesday. Special seminar deals will be available for those who want to max-out their educational opportunities. Networking events and parties are being coordinated to provide an over-the-top after hours experience for all.

But wait… There’s more!

• Full Program Passes and Exhibit-Party Passes will give everyone attending one event access to the exhibit halls at both shows—it’s a Buy One / Get One on a grand scale!

• And, if you want to be free to attend all the educational programs and parties for both shows, just upgrade your pass for either show for just $99 and have full access to everything! These upgrades will be available starting June 25th from PBXpo or MBLV. That way you can really take advantage of the excellent educational content offered by both shows.



Getting from MBLV at the Trop to PBX at the Westgate is short ride on the Las Vegas Monorail. More information on these will be available this fall on http://www.mobilebeatlasvegas. com and http://www.photoboothexpo.com.



