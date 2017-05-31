No Peaking – WHY to not crank it!

Most of us are familiar with the complimentary lightshow audio equipment like mixers, and amplifiers provide. How exciting and pleasing it is to see colored LEDs (typically a stoplight variety of green, amber and red, but sometimes more creatively colored) bouncing up and down as we rock the dancefloor. For those with vintage tastes, a needle on an analog VU meter serves the purpose. But besides pleasing our inner geek, what are those lights there for? It takes a little more inner geek to wrap our heads around it.

Typically, these meters represent “VU” (Volume Units) or “dBU”, which is a voltage ratio reference. For those that want to toss and turn a little tonight, here’s the geekery.

A value of “0” in VU is defined as one milliwatt (mW) of power cycling at 1000 Hz flowing across 600 ohms of resistance.

Got it? Good… let’s move on to the dBU:

0 “dBU” is equal to 0.775 volts (I rounded to the third decimal place so we can all keep our sanity) across a 600 ohm load.

We see dBUs used to help quantify the difference between consumer and pro audio equipment, and painfully enough, some DJ mixers still use the consumer standard, while we interconnect them to amplifiers that are often using the pro audio standard. What’s the difference you ask? I’m glad you asked. Consumer audio is –10 dBV (approximately –7.8 dBU) and is usually unbalanced whereas pro audio is +4 dBU (or 1.78 dBV) and is balanced. Why does this matter? It matters because we need to quantify what our VU or dBU meter is actually telling us relative to the performance of the entire system.

The meters are a useful tool for optimizing our sound level to have the best signal to noise ratio, while not overdriving any equipment or distorting our signal. This can be particularly useful with powered speakers where we may not be able to see a signal or “peak” indicator on them. If your gain structure is set to match the equipment down the signal chain from your mixer, we can use the mixer’s VU or dBU meter to help monitor the entire system. It can be as simple as a stoplight. Green means go, amber means prepare to stop and red means you went too far.

What happens when we go to far? We “peak” the system, or exceed it’s maximum dynamic range and begin to “clip” (See Illustration above) the system. This can be particularly dangerous with today’s pre-recorded music because it is often already heavily compressed. This can lead to distorted, dangerous signals which at best sound bad, and at worst will damage components in your system.

