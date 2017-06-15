New MB210 Compact Subwoofer from Bose Professional

At InfoComm (Orlando, FL, June 14, 2017), Bose Professional introduced the new MB210 compact subwoofer, designed for background/foreground music and small sound-reinforcement systems that require low-frequency extension down to 37 Hz. The MB210 subwoofer features two 10-inch high-excursion woofers, derived from the award-winning Bose Professional F1 portable powered subwoofer, in a compact Baltic-birch plywood enclosure optimized for fixed-installations. Featuring outstanding performance-to-size ratio, the MB210 is designed to complement Bose Professional FreeSpace®, Panaray®, and RoomMatch® Utility loudspeaker models with additional bass impact.

Key features of the MB210 compact subwoofer include:

Two 10-inch high-excursion woofers

500 W long-term power handling

Low-frequency response down to 37 Hz

123 dB SPL continuous with 129 dB peak SPL (half-space loading)

Baltic Birch plywood enclosure optimized for fixed installations

Compact 26” x 11.5” x 18” (660 x 292 x 457 mm) dimensions; 41 pounds (18.6kg)

Scuff-resistant polyurethane paint with black or white finish

U-bracket included for easy horizontal or vertical mounting

The Bose Professional MB210 compact subwoofer will be previewed during the InfoComm trade show and is scheduled for fourth-quarter 2017 availability. To learn more about Bose Professional at InfoComm, please visit http://pro.bose.com/infocomm2017.

