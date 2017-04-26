Networking Opportunities

I am a veteran of many, many Mobile Beat conventions and countless other national, regional and local disc jockey and entertainment- related conferences. I dare say I have attended more than most. Each and every one of them brings something new to the table and allows me to learn and improve my bottom line.

I recently met with an up-and-com-ing local DJ. This person has worked off and on in various types of DJ-related areas of the business for many years. He was asking my opinion on some things, and even referred to me as a “mentor,” which is a polite way of saying I am old. He just booked his airfare for Mobile Beat Las Vegas and is very excited. His company has exploded in the last year and is quickly becoming one of the top companies around, providing disc jockeys, karaoke, photo booths, photography, videography and trivia. His excitement to learn and soak up knowledge is infectious. He wants to start a local ADJA chapter. He wants to network and learn as much as he can. He is doing all the right things to make his company, KD Productions, the best it can be. Keep up the great work, Donny Dahl! You make this industry better.

