Networking: All About Giving

August 26, 2017 by Matt Martindale

To be candid, connecting with others and the fine art of networking has delivered more return on my investment than any other marketing tool in my business. With over 1,550+ documented weddings personally performed at the time of writing this, a degree in marketing and lots of real world experience, that says a lot!

The reality is, networking, when done correctly, yields tremendous results. It takes time because we are connecting — in effect, building relationships based on the delicate currency of trust.

The next time you attend a networking event, look carefully, and you’ll see three distinct types of individuals guaranteed to be there: Givers, Takers and Matchers. This is perfectly described in the blockbuster book, Give and Take: A Revolutionary Approach to Success by Adam Grant, PhD at Wharton college.

 

