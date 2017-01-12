NAMM Releases by American Audio – Wireless, Hand Held and More!

American Audio will debut six new additions to its line-up of professional audio products at the 2017 NAMM show in Anaheim, CA. Designed for musicians, working DJs and other audio professionals, the American Audio range offers an uncompromising combination of high audio quality and incredible affordability. The brand’s product range will be displayed at NAMM on the ADJ Group of Companies booth, #5774, including the six brand new additions to the American Audio line-up of microphones and headphones.

At NAMM 2017 American Audio will introduce a new range of vocal microphones that have been designed to offer an unrivaled package of affordability, reliability, and audio quality. The entry level mic is the VPS-20, a low-cost general purpose Cardioid mic. Next in line is the VPS-60, a Supercardioid stage microphone that offers minimum handling noise and maximum sound quality. Finally, at the top of the new microphone range, is the VPS-80, a microphone ideal for stage, studio and mobile entertainers. Its ultra-smooth frequency response accurately provides clear, natural sound while its Supercardioid pattern ensures maximum gain before feedback. All three new microphone models are supplied, as standard, with a 15-foot cable and stand clip, while the VPS-60 and VPS-80 models also include a storage bag.

Another new product slated for NAMM 2017 release is the American Audio WU-419V wireless mic package. Featuring four UHF microphones and a four-channel 1U rack mount receiver, the system offers fantastic value making it ideal for mobile entertainers, schools, houses of worship and rental companies. The set comes with four interchangeable colored rings, which can be used to easily identify which mic is currently in use, and the receiver offers individual level controls and dedicated XLR output sockets for each channel. Offering excellent audio quality, a wireless range of up to 300 feet / 90M (line of sight) and a microphone battery life of 6-10 hours, the WU-419V is a versatile tool that is perfect for any situation that requires the easy installation of multiple wireless vocal mics.

Finally, American Audio are set to introduce two new pairs of high-quality headphones at NAMM 2017. The BL-40 and BL-60 models both feature 40mm drivers generating a frequency response of 10Hz-22KHz for full, rich, and loud music reproduction. The BL-40 features a sleek and smooth black and grey design with fixed ear cups. Meanwhile the premium BL-60 boasts a flexible folding-cup design and all-black aesthetic. Both models are supplied with a carry bag as well as a choice of cables, including coiled and straight options. Ideal for professional users, such as musicians, live audio engineers, as well as DJs, the BL headphones are very affordable, which means that they will also appeal to music fans looking for a premium listening experience at home or while traveling.

“I’m very excited by the new products that we have to launch at NAMM 2017, which are attractive both to retailers as well as end users,” commented Tom Freret, US Sales Manager for American Audio. “Over time, we have had many successful pro audio products. We are confident that these new products will draw more attention to our complete line of professional audio from American Audio. Covering headphones as well as both corded and wireless mics, all six items embody the American Audio philosophy of providing high quality, yet affordable audio equipment for musicians, performers, mobile entertainers, rental and production companies. The VPS mics feature rich audio quality and robust a build quality, making them ideal for all kinds of performance and recording applications, while our new headphones not only sound great, but look fantastic too. Then, there’s the WU-419V, an innovative product that features four good-quality wireless mics, complete with colored identification rings and individual level controls, which offers phenomenal value. Perfect for mobile entertainers, production companies, churches and many other applications, this package provides an easy route to a reliable multi-mic wireless setup.”

Taking place January 19 – 22, 2017, NAMM is a global exhibition of music products, pro audio, sound, lighting, and entertainment technology. Representatives from all the American DJ Group of Companies’ brands will be on hand throughout the show to demonstrate products and to meet with both new and existing customers.

To learn more about all of these new products, visit American Audio’s NAMM showcase page: http://www.adj.com/showcase/namm-showcase

