My Start Tips To Grow On Part Two

I IMMERSED myself in radio and remember having the blind luck of my hometown being granted a license to broadcast at 102.1 on the FM dial and the call letters WGUY-FM. It was here that I first learned how to splice tape on a reel to reel as well (Yes I’m that old….and for those of you who don’t know what this is… 🙂 look it up.) This young hungry broadcasting college student darkened the doors of Dan and Jocelynn Priestly owners of said station many times til Dan somehow took a liking to me and brought me on his sales staff. Looking back I was SO GREEN but Dan saw something (or just decided to appease the young whippersnapper)) and I busted my ass working at his station as Public Service Director and Sales and then also getting a job part-time on -air at our local top 40 station WWFX 104.7FM working with one of my radio idols Kid Kelly and at WGUY the other Bangor Maine radio icon Chuck Foster. Chuck Foster did video dances back in the 80s WAY before any of the current easier applications to do them existed and his show was something to be seen for a small town boy in Maine back in the day.



Tip: Be persistent. Sometimes it’s the only way you’ll get your foot in the door. The worst they can say is No and then you have your answer.



I would go to school during the day….run sales routes two days a week for WGUY-FM and then fill in overnights and take up weekend part time on air shifts for WWFX-FM. After graduation the hard work as a college student paid off in landing a FULL TIME 6p-12a night shift on 105.7 WHMX Hot Mix 106 making the grand total of $200.00 per week salary in 1994. I’ll never forget my take home pay from that job for as long as I live. $143.57 per week. My roommate at the time had a extremely small DJ system and we would go out and play local events and called ourselves Wild Aces Productions. Being the nighttime host on the local station in Lincoln Maine I had the “name” and he had the gear and we got booked to do Stearns High School prom and we would open the back door of the gym to go outside and cue up tapes in our car stereos so we could play the next song for the dance. Yes…I’m that old.



Tip: NEVER forget your roots. Too often I see other DJs get blasted by veterans for not knowing something or knowing what we know. We ALL started somewhere. Don’t forget how you did.



The radio station I was at (WHMX) was going bankrupt and I had the opportunity to go work for Carnival Cruise Lines. During the first 24 hours I had this fall in my lap I didn’t think much of it but then the more I thought about it the more it kept consuming my mind and I made the ultimate leap and moved to Los Angeles within 3 weeks to live on the Carnival Cruise Line MS Jubilee. 19 year old Mitch Taylor at that point had never been on a cruise ship before, never been to the West Coast before and had never been on an airplane.



Tip: Take leaps of faith. Be a risk taker – both in life and in business.



I worked for Carnival Cruise Lines for two years, had MANY wonderful experiences (and some not so wonderful) and grew up on the shores of Mexico and the Western Caribbean islands. I met the love of my life and moved to metro Detroit for her and took another leap of faith and left the ships and moved to a state where I knew no one. I immediately got jobs in and outside of the DJ industry to help out and pay the rent and cover bills and began building my career as a mobile DJ from there. I first went to work for Solid Gold Sound (NOT the same one you always hear horror stories about) and worked for them for a year and ironically I chose that company because they also did bars. I left that company due to a discrepancy in pay and went to work for another company in Metro Detroit where after seeing my skills was offered an immediate pay raise and helped more than double their company size in just five years.



Tip: Humble yourself. Ego too often gets in the way of our own advancement. Be ready to learn from others who have already been where you want to go.



My wife and I had our first born son and soon after made the move to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan where Taylored Entertainment now Taylored Weddings was born. Upon moving there I NEVER thought I would be able to make a living doing what I love in a town of 12,000 people. I’ve proven it can be done both as a single op and a multi talent company. We’ve seen a lot of changes over the years but still come back to the same principles of which our company was founded upon…based upon staying true to your roots. Our company is comprised and made up of all of the previous experiences and tips aforementioned and I hope they will serve you well in this crazy DJ business.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

