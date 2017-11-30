My Start – Tips To Grow On Part 1

My Start – (Tips To Grow On)



Where did you get your start? I thought it would be good at this time of year to look back on my career and share some tips that I learned over the years and where I got my start.



In 1993 I attending New England School of Broadcasting (now New England School of Communications) and at the time the school was in transition, going from a one year certificate upon completion school to a 2 year Associates Degree of Science in Broadcasting. My class was the “pilot” program for that school into the Associates Degree. Our president George Wildey always told me that I was blessed because I didn’t have the “Maine accent” which meant that I could work anywhere I wished and not be pigeonholed to Maine or other New England states for work.



Tip: Don’t be afraid to be the guinea pig on an idea. You never know where it might lead. Had I not agreed to be part of the pilot program my life would’ve turned out a lot different.



I attended with hopes of becoming the next beat writer for the Boston Red Sox and that was my goal. The beautiful thing about our school was that every single teacher was either still working in their field of announcing or sports writing or advertising or were recently retired from it. This gave us students a real world advantage to get ahead in our crafts from the expert teaching of those still in the business or recently removed. Or so we thought. The problem became when my dream of being a sportswriter was paired with our local sports anchor who taught our sports announcing class was GREAT at his job as a sports anchor on our local NBC affiliate but absolutely COULD NOT teach sports.



Tip: “You can’t always get what you want…but if you try sometimes…you get what you need.” 🙂



So there I sat…18 years old…living the wild, reckless, care-free life that most 1st year college students do and my dream was beginning to burst. We were also required to take a shift on the local campus radio station 89.3 FM WHSN and that is where I was first bitten with the radio bug. Radio is one of those things that gets in your blood and again being now 19 and loving the “fame” that it was bringing me I was all about it. I knew a couple of other DJs in my class who did bars and mixed on turntables but never really got to try turntables until a year or so later.



Tip: Try different things…you never know where a new passion might develop and lead you into a beautiful new world.



Next week we’ll cover a second set of tips that I learned over the years.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 83 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.