My Favorite Training Ever

Early next year, I am going to redo a training session that I did many years ago with my DJs. I’ve been putting it off for a while because we have all been busy, but during those first couple of slow months of 2017, it’s on again. The concept was really simple, but the information that I gained from doing it was priceless. You should really consider doing something like this for your guys during the down time as well!

The concept was simple, we rented (or actually got for free) a ballroom at a local hotel. Just ask, normally in the slow months they are happy to give it free to their favorite DJ company. You are their favorite, right? Anyway, this sounds like a pain in the butt (and I’m sure my guys agree), but everyone had to bring their full DJ rig (no lights, but coffin and speakers). I had a dozen 6 foot tables with linens already set up in the room for them. I asked them to set up their gear just like they would for a wedding. In fact, I even made them dress like they were DJing a wedding! After all of the gear was set, I went around and inspected everything-cabling, EQ adjustments for their mics, where the gain was on the speakers, everything. I made a few adjustments here and there, but for the most part, the guys were looking good! Ok sweet, check that off the list.

Next, I asked them to do certain parts of the reception on the mic. I wanted to see their MC skills. Now keep in mind I trained these guys personally, but it’s always good to see them doing their thing and if you can’t get to their gigs due to the fact you’re DJing every weekend, then this is the next best thing. I gave them the introduction list and a full wedding timeline the week prior to this training, so they were not walking into this “event” cold. Some guys did introductions, I had others do bouquet and garter, and so on. Now here is the kicker. I had three local wedding planners come in and sit with me as the “judges”. Now, unlike “American Idol”, I didn’t let anyone skewer my DJs or pull a Simon Cowell on them. I simply had a form for each guy that they filled out for me that had stuff on it like “How did he look?” “How did he sound on the mic” “Did his personality come through?” etc. etc. I collected those at the end of the night, compiled the notes and then had each DJ in privately to my office over the next couple of weeks to review comments like, “He sounds like a strip club DJ”…well that’s because he was. I fixed that one right away! LOL. Anyway, can’t wait to do this training again in 2017. Try it!

