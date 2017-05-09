Music Playlist for Candyland Themed Party

May 9, 2017 by Gregg Hollmann

Inspired by yesterday’s “Candyland” themed birthday party for cousins Anthony and Madison, we’ve compiled one hour of sweet tunes.  The oldies selections on this playlist are particularly fun and whimsical.  Many of these tracks would also make great song choices for a wedding cake cutting ceremony.. or to open a Viennese dessert room.

Immediately below the playlist is a Spotify player embedded where you can listen to all 20 songs.  Enjoy, and please comment with your own song picks within the theme.  For more information about Ambient DJ Service, visit our website at www.ambientdj.com

The Candyland Playlist – Compiled by DJ Gregg Ambient

  1. Main Title (Golden Ticket/Pure Imagination) from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory – Leslie Bricusse, Anthony Newley
  2. Lollipop – The Chordettes
  3. My Boy Lollipop – Millie Small
  4. Sugar, Sugar – The Archies
  5. The Candy Man – Sammy Davis, Jr.
  6. Cotton Candy (instrumental ) – Al Hirt
  7. Lollipops and Roses (instrumental) – Herb Alpert
  8. Sunshine, Lollipops and Rainbows – Lesley Gore
  9. Banana Split for My Baby – Louis Prima
  10. A Marshmallow World – Dean Martin
  11. Sugar Sweet – Muddy Waters
  12. Candy Girl – Franki Valli & The Four Seasons
  13. I Want Candy – The Bow Wow
  14. Candy Girl – New Edition
  15. Candy Rain – Soul for Real
  16. Candy – Cameo
  17. How Sweet it Is (To Be Loved by You) – Marvin Gaye
  18. Candy – Mandy Moore
  19. Sugar – Maroon 5
  20. Candyman – Christina Aguilera
