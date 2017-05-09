Music Playlist for Candyland Themed Party

Inspired by yesterday’s “Candyland” themed birthday party for cousins Anthony and Madison, we’ve compiled one hour of sweet tunes. The oldies selections on this playlist are particularly fun and whimsical. Many of these tracks would also make great song choices for a wedding cake cutting ceremony.. or to open a Viennese dessert room.
Immediately below the playlist is a Spotify player embedded where you can listen to all 20 songs.
The Candyland Playlist – Compiled by DJ Gregg Ambient
- Main Title (Golden Ticket/Pure Imagination) from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory – Leslie Bricusse, Anthony Newley
- Lollipop – The Chordettes
- My Boy Lollipop – Millie Small
- Sugar, Sugar – The Archies
- The Candy Man – Sammy Davis, Jr.
- Cotton Candy (instrumental ) – Al Hirt
- Lollipops and Roses (instrumental) – Herb Alpert
- Sunshine, Lollipops and Rainbows – Lesley Gore
- Banana Split for My Baby – Louis Prima
- A Marshmallow World – Dean Martin
- Sugar Sweet – Muddy Waters
- Candy Girl – Franki Valli & The Four Seasons
- I Want Candy – The Bow Wow
- Candy Girl – New Edition
- Candy Rain – Soul for Real
- Candy – Cameo
- How Sweet it Is (To Be Loved by You) – Marvin Gaye
- Candy – Mandy Moore
- Sugar – Maroon 5
- Candyman – Christina Aguilera
