Music Playlist for Candyland Themed Party

Inspired by yesterday’s “Candyland” themed birthday party for cousins Anthony and Madison, we’ve compiled one hour of sweet tunes. The oldies selections on this playlist are particularly fun and whimsical. Many of these tracks would also make great song choices for a wedding cake cutting ceremony.. or to open a Viennese dessert room.

Immediately below the playlist is a Spotify player embedded where you can listen to all 20 songs. Enjoy, and please comment with your own song picks within the theme. For more information about Ambient DJ Service, visit our website at www.ambientdj.com

The Candyland Playlist – Compiled by DJ Gregg Ambient

Main Title (Golden Ticket/Pure Imagination) from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory – Leslie Bricusse, Anthony Newley Lollipop – The Chordettes My Boy Lollipop – Millie Small Sugar, Sugar – The Archies The Candy Man – Sammy Davis, Jr. Cotton Candy (instrumental ) – Al Hirt Lollipops and Roses (instrumental) – Herb Alpert Sunshine, Lollipops and Rainbows – Lesley Gore Banana Split for My Baby – Louis Prima A Marshmallow World – Dean Martin Sugar Sweet – Muddy Waters Candy Girl – Franki Valli & The Four Seasons I Want Candy – The Bow Wow Candy Girl – New Edition Candy Rain – Soul for Real Candy – Cameo How Sweet it Is (To Be Loved by You) – Marvin Gaye Candy – Mandy Moore Sugar – Maroon 5 Candyman – Christina Aguilera

