Mother-Son Dance

- Never Alone – Jim Brickman f/ Lady Antebellum w/ Hillary Scott
- Mama – Lunchmoney Lewis (upbeat pop, fun song!)
- All to You – DJ Keo (country)
- My Wish – Rascal Flatts (country)
- Stand By Me – Ben E. King (soul)
- A Mother’s Song- T. Carter Music (wedding/country)
- On This Day – Christian Barnes (wedding)
- Mom – Garth Brooks (country)
- Humble and Kind – Tim McGraw (country)
- Don’t Blink – Kenny Chesney (country)
- I’ll Always Love My Mama – The Intruders (R&B/Soul)
- There You’ll Be – Faith Hill (country)
- Singing a Song for My Mother – Bohannon (R&B/Soul)
- A Song for Mama – Boyz II Men (R&B/Soul)
- You Raise Me Up – Josh Groban (classical)
- I Wish You Love – Luke Higgins (acoustic)
- Close to You – The Carpenters (soft rock)
- Child of Mine – Carole King (folk)
- Song for My Son – Mikki Viereck (wedding)
- It Happens in a Heartbeat – Teresa James (wedding)
- The Man You’ve Become – Molly Pasutti (wedding)
- You’ve Got a Friend in Me – Randy Newman w/Lyle Lovett (Disney)
- The Wind Beneath My Wings – Bette Midler (vocalist)
- I Hope You Dance – LeAnn Womack (country)
- Through the Years – Kenny Rogers (country)
- The Circle Game – Joni Mitchell (folk)
- Mae Querida – Tony Carreira (Portuguese)
- You’ll Be in My Heart – Phil Collins (pop)
- Happy Everafter In Your Eyes – Ben Harper (singer/songwriter)
- Forever Young – Alphaville (80s)
- Simple Man – Lynrd Skynrd (southern rock)
- What a Wonderful World – Louis Armstrong (classic)
- High Tide or Low Tide – Bob Marley (reggae)
- Baby Mine – Bette Midler (vocalist)
- The Perfect Fan – Backstreet Boys (Boy Band)
- Can’t Smile WIthout You – Barry Manilow (vocalist)
