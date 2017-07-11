Mother-Son Dance

July 11, 2017
  1. Never Alone – Jim Brickman f/ Lady Antebellum w/ Hillary Scott
  2. Mama – Lunchmoney Lewis (upbeat pop, fun song!)
  3. All to You – DJ Keo (country)
  4. My Wish – Rascal Flatts (country)
  5. Stand By Me – Ben E. King (soul)
  6. A Mother’s Song- T. Carter Music (wedding/country)
  7. On This Day – Christian Barnes (wedding)
  8. Mom – Garth Brooks (country)
  9. Humble and Kind – Tim McGraw (country)
  10. Don’t Blink – Kenny Chesney (country)
  11. I’ll Always Love My Mama – The Intruders (R&B/Soul)
  12. There You’ll Be – Faith Hill (country)
  13. Singing a Song for My Mother – Bohannon (R&B/Soul)
  14. A Song for Mama – Boyz II Men (R&B/Soul)
  15. You Raise Me Up – Josh Groban (classical)
  16. I Wish You Love – Luke Higgins (acoustic)
  17. Close to You – The Carpenters (soft rock)
  18. Child of Mine – Carole King (folk)
  19. Song for My Son – Mikki Viereck (wedding)
  20. It Happens in a Heartbeat – Teresa James (wedding)
  21. The Man You’ve Become – Molly Pasutti (wedding)
  22. You’ve Got a Friend in Me – Randy Newman w/Lyle Lovett (Disney)
  23. The Wind Beneath My Wings – Bette Midler (vocalist)
  24. I Hope You Dance – LeAnn Womack (country)
  25. Through the Years – Kenny Rogers (country)
  26. The Circle Game – Joni Mitchell (folk)
  27. Mae Querida – Tony Carreira (Portuguese)
  28. You’ll Be in My Heart – Phil Collins (pop)
  29. Happy Everafter In Your Eyes – Ben Harper (singer/songwriter)
  30. Forever Young – Alphaville (80s)
  31. Simple Man – Lynrd Skynrd (southern rock)
  32. What a Wonderful World – Louis Armstrong (classic)
  33. High Tide or Low Tide – Bob Marley (reggae)
  34. Baby Mine – Bette Midler (vocalist)
  35. The Perfect Fan – Backstreet Boys (Boy Band)
  36. Can’t Smile WIthout You – Barry Manilow (vocalist)
