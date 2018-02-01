Mobile Slots with Music Themes

Mobile Beat is an online media publication that focuses on the music industry. We like to focus on mobile entertainment services and we provide the latest news on the music industry including DJs, dancing and music festivals. However, for something a little different and to have a little bit of fun we thought we would look at some of the music-themed games that you can play in the modern age and across multiple platforms.

Online Casino Games Proving Popular

Indeed, a lot of games that are proving popular with our readers would be the range of music-themed online casino games that you can now access online and across a variety of sites. Specifically, mobile slots are proving to be particularly popular due to their accessibility. You can access games on sites such as CasinoJuggler as these online casinos have new slots as well as a variety of other games too.

You can access music theme free spins mobile slots like Motorhead slots which is one of the most popular of music slots and sites such as CasinoJuggler will allow you to play these games for fun or for real money so there are plenty of opportunities to do so. The Motorhead slot is one of the best in this genre of games and it has been developed by a company called Net Entertainment which is a market leader when it comes to new slots.

You can interact with the legendary Lemmy and the game will belt out some classic Motorhead tracks as you play. You can play on your smartphone or tablet and there are additional features to unlock as well including free spins and the popular Mystery Reel feature. As far as music-themed games go, Motorhead is up there as one of our favourites.

The Jimi Hendrix Slot

Sticking with the theme of musical games we are now going to look at another similar mobile slot which is the Jimi Hendrix game. Yet again, this has been developed by Net Entertainment and it focuses on the legendary guitarist who was responsible for such tracks as Foxy Lady and Purple Haze and this game will also play several tracks as well as offer players several bonus features to unlock too. This game offers you the chance to unlock winning combinations from 1 of 20 paylines.

In the Jimi Hendrix game, there are also a couple of bonus features to unlock as well and these can lead to some bigger prizes so be sure to look out for the Jimi Hendrix symbol as this may lead to the Pick & Click feature. Jimi is holding his white guitar and if you land three of these symbols then the feature will begin and you can win cash prizes, free spins and even multipliers. It’s a great feature that can top up your balance should you choose to play for money.

The Guns N’ Roses Mobile Slot

Finally, we have the Guns N’ Roses online slot machine to play. This is also a mobile slot that has been developed by Net Entertainment and it is based on the famous rock band and it is pretty impressive on what it offers players. There is a whole raft of bonus features to consider it can be played for free and for real money.

The Bonus Wheel is probably the most exciting feature in this game and you can land the bonus symbol at least 3 times to begin the feature. You will be offered a spin of the wheel and there are different rewards offered. You can claim free spins, coins and free spins. The other main feature is the Appetite for Destruction Wild which will offer the chance at some bigger wins as well.

Mobile Beat Staff Writer ( 371 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.