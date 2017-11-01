Mobile Beat’s Crowdpleasers: Cueing Up a New Tradition!

LAS VEGAS: Hey, interactive DJs, get ready… Here’s YOUR chance to take the stage at Mobile Beat Las Vegas! (Monday, March 12 thru Thursday, March 15, 2018)

At MBLV, for the last few years, the DJ Takeover has provided an intimate setting where DJs could demonstrate their mixing skills; and for the first 10 years of the show, the DJ All-Stars featured interactive DJs sharing energetic, (usually) entertaining dances, games and more.

But in March 2018, at MBLV22, we will present a new performance showcase: “Mobile Beat’s Crowdpleasers.” Leave those cheesy skits at home… This is the beginning of a NEW MBLV tradition: an event that shows off the truly versatile skills of the professional mobile entertainer.

Mobile Beat’s Crowdpleasers will be presented by our friends at DJ Trivia, who will also host a game of DJ Trivia — the live-hosted, interactive trivia game that is sweeping the nation — at 7:30 PM on Wednesday (3/14), after the MBLV expo floor closes. It’s a great opportunity to have fun, chill out and network with your fellow DJs. Don’t be late, as DJ Trivia will start signing up teams at 7:00 PM.

The Mobile Beat’s Crowdpleasers event is produced by Mobile Beat and BCP Live, and is the latest innovative addition to the Mobile Beat Las Vegas Experience, which features the best production values of any DJ industry event. In combination with the best educational content, this makes MBLV22 the one DJ conference and trade show not to be missed!

To enter to perform on the biggest stage in the Mobile DJ Universe — at MBLV22 — as well as view the rules of this event, go to www.mobilebeatlasvegas.com!

