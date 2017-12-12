Mobile Beat Las Vegas Overlaps Photo Booth Expo. Everyone Wins!

With the Mobile Beat Las Vegas show just a couple of months away, the news just keeps getting better. For the first time ever, the Photo Booth Expo and Mobile Beat Las Vegas will share the same week, creating an exceptional business-building and networking opportunity for DJs who are also Photo Booth Operators. Each show runs four days—the Photo Booth Expo starts March 11th at the Westgate with Mobile Beat Las Vegas opening a day later at the Tropicana. The Las Vegas Monorail, which stops at the Westgate and MGM makes getting from one event to the other easy peasy.

To encourage attendees to visit the exhibits at both shows, Mobile Beat’s Ryan Burger and his PBX counter part, Rob Savickis, have agreed to honor each others exhibit and full show badges—so when you buy a pass to one event, you’ll automatically get a free pass to the exhibit floor at the other.

For going on 22 years, Mobile Beat Las Vegas has been North America’s biggest and best mobile DJ conference, with over 2000 attendees annually. The exhibition hall is a who’s who of the top brands in Audio, Lighting and Entertainment technologies for DJs. In addition, a full-track of seminars provides attendees multiple opportunities to take away the information they need to take their businesses to the next level. Last, but not least, are the parties and networking events. In recent years, MBLV attendees have met and had the front row for performances by Silento, Paul Oakenfold, Redfoo of LMFAO, Sir Mix-A-Lot, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Montell Jordan, The Village People, Warrant, Chubby Checker, Cupid, DJ Casper, Tone Loc, Vanilla Ice, and many more!

The Photo Booth Expo, while a much younger event, has in just four years become recognized as the World’s Largest Event for Photo Booth operators, rental companies and suppliers. Last year “PBX” drew over 3500 Photo Booth entrepreneurs to Las Vegas from nearly 50 different countries. With the two-events taking full advantage of the overlapping schedule, it’s anticipated that over 6000 DJs, Photo Booth Operators, Photographers, Sound & Lighting techs, and other special event and wedding entertainment professionals will be making their way to Las Vegas March 11-15th.

