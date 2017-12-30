MOBILE BEAT #189 – DECEMBER 2017
Raising Your Game
In this issue, you’ll find a bunch of great ideas for improving your DJ business and your personal performance in the coming year. Along with the “regular” articles there is the first in a multi-issue selection of material from our presenters for Mobile Beat Las Vegas in March – MBLV22. Each piece provides a key point drawn from what they’ll be sharing out at the Tropicana.
Without a doubt, this event provides the best (and the first) opportunity professional mobile entertainers have each year to get new skills, gain knowledge to grow their businesses, enjoy topnotch entertainment, build new mutually beneficial relationships and log some hands-on, quality time with the newest technology for DJs. I hope to see you there!
~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief
Realistic Resolutions – Matt Martindale
5 Things You Can Do Right Now to Improve Your Social Media Game – Staci Nichols
It’s Not Ego…It’s Good Business – Stu Chisholm
Live Streaming Lessons from Ms. Candy Blog – Michael Cordeiro
Improve Your Business and Yourself in 2018 – Dave Ramsey
Keep Your Head in the Game (17hats) – Ryan Burger
MBLV22 PRESENTERS
Rocking Referrals – Mike Walter
The 1% Solution Misconception – Randy Bartlett
A Simple Tool to WOW Your Clients – Steve Napolitan
Scaling Up – Byron Gunter
Proper Equipment Needed – Jason Weldon
Reputation Building – Kevin Ramaley
GEAR
Roland DJ-202 Controller – Joe Bunn
Check out the entire issue online at https://www.mobilebeat.com/emagscurrent/189/
