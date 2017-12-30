MOBILE BEAT #189 – DECEMBER 2017

Raising Your Game

In this issue, you’ll find a bunch of great ideas for improving your DJ business and your personal performance in the coming year. Along with the “regular” articles there is the first in a multi-issue selection of material from our presenters for Mobile Beat Las Vegas in March – MBLV22. Each piece provides a key point drawn from what they’ll be sharing out at the Tropicana.

Without a doubt, this event provides the best (and the first) opportunity professional mobile entertainers have each year to get new skills, gain knowledge to grow their businesses, enjoy topnotch entertainment, build new mutually beneficial relationships and log some hands-on, quality time with the newest technology for DJs. I hope to see you there!

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

RAISING YOUR GAME

Realistic Resolutions – Matt Martindale

5 Things You Can Do Right Now to Improve Your Social Media Game – Staci Nichols

It’s Not Ego…It’s Good Business – Stu Chisholm

Live Streaming Lessons from Ms. Candy Blog – Michael Cordeiro

Improve Your Business and Yourself in 2018 – Dave Ramsey

Keep Your Head in the Game (17hats) – Ryan Burger

MBLV22 PRESENTERS

Rocking Referrals – Mike Walter

The 1% Solution Misconception – Randy Bartlett

A Simple Tool to WOW Your Clients – Steve Napolitan

Scaling Up – Byron Gunter

Proper Equipment Needed – Jason Weldon

Reputation Building – Kevin Ramaley

GEAR

Roland DJ-202 Controller – Joe Bunn

