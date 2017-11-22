MOBILE BEAT #188 – NOVEMBER 2017

Getting Control

In this issue of Mobile Beat, we offer some thoughts on choosing your music control solution and gear buying in general, as well as good advice on taking care of that other key part of most DJs’ setups these days: your laptop. Add to that some interesting perspectives on professionalism and you have an issue that will help you get control of your situation!

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

CONTROLLERS, ETC

Getting Control of the Situation – Dan Walsh

Making Your Controller Choice – Arnoldo Offermann

Thoughts on Hardware & Software – Joe Bunn

The Pherein Principle – Stu Chisholm

When Was Your Last Equipment “Fire Drill”? – Staci Nichols

PROFESSIONALISM

The Essentials of Professionalism in One Word: PLEASE – Jay Maxwell

Before You Post THAT on Social Media… – Matt Martindale

Whatever Happens, Don’t Panic! – Mike “Dr. Frankenstand” Ryan

DJ COMPUTERS

Your Computer Is Not Your Friend—Don’t Trust It – Robert Lindquist

The Big Set Up (Optimizing Your Laptop for DJing) – Ben Stowe, CTS

REVIEWS

VocoPro Silent Symphony System – Ryan Burger

Pioneer HDJ-X10 Headphones – Joe Bunn

Check out the entire issue online at https://www.mobilebeat.com/emagscurrent/188/