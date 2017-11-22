MOBILE BEAT #188 – NOVEMBER 2017
Getting Control
In this issue of Mobile Beat, we offer some thoughts on choosing your music control solution and gear buying in general, as well as good advice on taking care of that other key part of most DJs’ setups these days: your laptop. Add to that some interesting perspectives on professionalism and you have an issue that will help you get control of your situation!
~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief
CONTROLLERS, ETC
Getting Control of the Situation – Dan Walsh
Making Your Controller Choice – Arnoldo Offermann
Thoughts on Hardware & Software – Joe Bunn
The Pherein Principle – Stu Chisholm
When Was Your Last Equipment “Fire Drill”? – Staci Nichols
PROFESSIONALISM
The Essentials of Professionalism in One Word: PLEASE – Jay Maxwell
Before You Post THAT on Social Media… – Matt Martindale
Whatever Happens, Don’t Panic! – Mike “Dr. Frankenstand” Ryan
DJ COMPUTERS
Your Computer Is Not Your Friend—Don’t Trust It – Robert Lindquist
The Big Set Up (Optimizing Your Laptop for DJing) – Ben Stowe, CTS
REVIEWS
VocoPro Silent Symphony System – Ryan Burger
Pioneer HDJ-X10 Headphones – Joe Bunn
Check out the entire issue online at https://www.mobilebeat.com/emagscurrent/188/
Filed Under: 2017, Digital DJing, Exclusive Online News and Content, Issue
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment