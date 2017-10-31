MOBILE BEAT #187 – OCTOBER 2017

October 31, 2017 by Dan Walsh
Modern Marketing Mix

Welcome to Mobile Beat’s latest modern marketing check-in, featuring ideas to tune up and tighten up your marketing mix, right now and for the coming year! And along with these practical tips for improving your connections with potential clients, we also present a bunch of other great articles full of practical DJ info. Enjoy!

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

MARKETING FOR DJS

Online Marketing Choices – Joe Bunn
Redesign Your Website…or Your Routine? – Robert Lindquist
Serve, Don’t Sell – Matt Martindale
What Has Really Changed About Marketing in the Last 100 Years? – Andy Slipher

MUSIC

Lyle Lovett & Gringo-Friendly Spanish Dance Songs
By Staci Nichols

PEOPLE

David Tutera: Keen Eye on DJs – Michael Cordeiro
DJ Injury Report – Mike “Dr. Frankenstand” Ryan

GEAR

Appearance vs. Protection – Stu Chisholm
American Audio STK106W Speaker System – Marc Andrews

