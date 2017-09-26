MOBILE BEAT #186 – SEPTEMBER 2017

Looking Beyond Saturday

Corporate Gigs, Community Events and More

This issue of Mobile Beat focuses on ways to fill your weekdays with more than just prep or busy work. Bring in some cold cash in the wedding reception off-season with the ideas you’ll find inside!

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

FOCUS: LOOKING BEYOND SATURDAY

Right in Your Own Back Yard – Stu Chisholm

How to Book More Corporate Gigs – Staci Nichols

Keeping the Heat on When Wedding Season Goes Cold – Robert Lindquist

About Balance – Mike Ficher

Family Events in Focus – Jay Maxwell

OTHER FEATURES

Traps – Todd Mitchem

Are DJs an Endangered Species? – Michael Cordeiro

Altitude, Alcohol and Marijuana – Matt Martindale

…AND MORE

TECHNOLOGY

RCF ART 712-A MK2 and MK4 Powered Speakers – Marc Andrews

ADJ Boom Box FX1 and FX2 – Marc Andrews