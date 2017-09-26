MOBILE BEAT #186 – SEPTEMBER 2017
Looking Beyond Saturday
Corporate Gigs, Community Events and More
This issue of Mobile Beat focuses on ways to fill your weekdays with more than just prep or busy work. Bring in some cold cash in the wedding reception off-season with the ideas you’ll find inside!
~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief
FOCUS: LOOKING BEYOND SATURDAY
Right in Your Own Back Yard – Stu Chisholm
How to Book More Corporate Gigs – Staci Nichols
Keeping the Heat on When Wedding Season Goes Cold – Robert Lindquist
About Balance – Mike Ficher
Family Events in Focus – Jay Maxwell
OTHER FEATURES
Traps – Todd Mitchem
Are DJs an Endangered Species? – Michael Cordeiro
Altitude, Alcohol and Marijuana – Matt Martindale
…AND MORE
TECHNOLOGY
RCF ART 712-A MK2 and MK4 Powered Speakers – Marc Andrews
ADJ Boom Box FX1 and FX2 – Marc Andrews
