MOBILE BEAT #184 – JULY 2017

Christmas in July

Getting and Prepping for Holiday Gigs

In this issue of Mobile Beat we’re helping you get the jump on those late-year parties. Many organizations have been bringing back and ramping up their holiday celebrations after years of little or no party action following the “Great Recession.” But the competition to secure these events is still tight, so we’re bringing you some tips to help you get a leg up…

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

CHRISTMAS IN JULY: HOLIDAY GIGS

Christmas in July! (Holiday Gig Marketing/Performance) – Joe Bunn

It’s Beginning to Look Like… (Christmas Song Lists) – Jay Maxwell

PERFORMANCE

It All Starts with a Conversation – Todd Mitchem

EYE CANDY

What to Do with Those Screens (DJs & Video, Pt 2) – Steve Sharp

Great Gobos Made Simple: StageSpot Gobo Creator – Ryan Burger

BUSINESS

3 Social Media Hacks Inspired by the Jetsons – Staci Nichols

From the Ground Up: A Finale (of Sorts) – Stu Chisholm

Are You Easy? – Jason Weldon