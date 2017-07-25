MOBILE BEAT #184 – JULY 2017

July 25, 2017 by Dan Walsh
Christmas in July

Getting and Prepping for Holiday Gigs

In this issue of Mobile Beat we’re helping you get the jump on those late-year parties. Many organizations have been bringing back and ramping up their holiday celebrations after years of little or no party action following the “Great Recession.” But the competition to secure these events is still tight, so we’re bringing you some tips to help you get a leg up…

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

CHRISTMAS IN JULY: HOLIDAY GIGS
Christmas in July! (Holiday Gig Marketing/Performance) – Joe Bunn
It’s Beginning to Look Like… (Christmas Song Lists) – Jay Maxwell

PERFORMANCE
It All Starts with a Conversation – Todd Mitchem

EYE CANDY
What to Do with Those Screens (DJs & Video, Pt 2) – Steve Sharp
Great Gobos Made Simple: StageSpot Gobo Creator – Ryan Burger

BUSINESS
3 Social Media Hacks Inspired by the Jetsons – Staci Nichols
From the Ground Up: A Finale (of Sorts) – Stu Chisholm
Are You Easy? – Jason Weldon

