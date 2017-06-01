MOBILE BEAT #182 – MAY 2017

The Music Issue

Yes, we cover music in some way in every issue; it would be odd if we didn’t. But once a year we turn up the spotlight, partnering with DJ Intelligence to present the most accurate view of the songs you’re really playing out there. So enjoy the lists, as well as the other music-related info inside…

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

MUSIC

SPECIAL FEATURE: The Mobile Beat Top 200, Powered by DJ Intelligence

Stepping Out of the Box – Jay Maxwell

The Magical, Musical Unicorn List – Staci Nichols

Good Times Never Seemed So Good – Mike Ficher

What Do I Do with These Screens? – Steve Sharp

NEW SERIES: YOU, DISRUPTED

Breaking DJ Complacency – Todd Mitchem

TECH

Ready to Play, Come Rain or Come Shine – Stu Chisholm

Is It Sound or Is It Noise? Part 2- Matt Martindale

BUSINESS

Power Up Your Trivia Up-Sell – Rob Johnson

Coming Transactions: A Cashless World – Mark E. Battersby

Examine Your Margins – Jason Weldon