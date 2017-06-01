MOBILE BEAT #182 – MAY 2017
The Music Issue
Yes, we cover music in some way in every issue; it would be odd if we didn’t. But once a year we turn up the spotlight, partnering with DJ Intelligence to present the most accurate view of the songs you’re really playing out there. So enjoy the lists, as well as the other music-related info inside…
~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief
Click here to view it now!
MUSIC
SPECIAL FEATURE: The Mobile Beat Top 200, Powered by DJ Intelligence
Stepping Out of the Box – Jay Maxwell
The Magical, Musical Unicorn List – Staci Nichols
Good Times Never Seemed So Good – Mike Ficher
What Do I Do with These Screens? – Steve Sharp
NEW SERIES: YOU, DISRUPTED
Breaking DJ Complacency – Todd Mitchem
TECH
Ready to Play, Come Rain or Come Shine – Stu Chisholm
Is It Sound or Is It Noise? Part 2- Matt Martindale
BUSINESS
Power Up Your Trivia Up-Sell – Rob Johnson
Coming Transactions: A Cashless World – Mark E. Battersby
Examine Your Margins – Jason Weldon
Click here to view it now!
Filed Under: Exclusive Online News and Content
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment