May 31, 2017 by DanWalsh
MOBILE BEAT #182 – MAY 2017

The Music Issue

Yes, we cover music in some way in every issue; it would be odd if we didn’t. But once a year we turn up the spotlight, partnering with DJ Intelligence to present the most accurate view of the songs you’re really playing out there. So enjoy the lists, as well as the other music-related info inside…

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

MUSIC

SPECIAL FEATURE: The Mobile Beat Top 200, Powered by DJ Intelligence
Stepping Out of the Box – Jay Maxwell
The Magical, Musical Unicorn List – Staci Nichols
Good Times Never Seemed So Good – Mike Ficher
What Do I Do with These Screens? – Steve Sharp

NEW SERIES: YOU, DISRUPTED
Breaking DJ Complacency – Todd Mitchem

TECH
Ready to Play, Come Rain or Come Shine – Stu Chisholm
Is It Sound or Is It Noise? Part 2- Matt Martindale

BUSINESS
Power Up Your Trivia Up-Sell – Rob Johnson
Coming Transactions: A Cashless World – Mark E. Battersby
Examine Your Margins – Jason Weldon

