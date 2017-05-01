MOBILE BEAT #181 – APRIL 2017

Getting Better Sound

Check out the rocking’ playlist of great tips for improving your audio, in our special Sound Issue.

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

GETTING BETTER SOUND

An Organic Approach to Better Sound – Bob Lindquist

Gain Structure Concisely Explained – Ben Stowe, CTS

The Right Speakers for the Job – Joe Bunn

Is It Sound or Is It Noise? – Matt Martindale

NEW SOCIAL MEDIA COLUMN…

Instagram-Ready Photos – Staci Nichols

BUSINESS

The Sound of Silence? – Rob Johnson

To Repair or Capitalize, 2017 Style – Mark E. Battersby

MOTIVATION

The Risky Six – Lei Wang

Patience and Perseverance – Jason Weldon

