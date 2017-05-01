MOBILE BEAT #181 – APRIL 2017
Getting Better Sound
Check out the rocking’ playlist of great tips for improving your audio, in our special Sound Issue.
~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief
GETTING BETTER SOUND
An Organic Approach to Better Sound – Bob Lindquist
Gain Structure Concisely Explained – Ben Stowe, CTS
The Right Speakers for the Job – Joe Bunn
Is It Sound or Is It Noise? – Matt Martindale
NEW SOCIAL MEDIA COLUMN…
Instagram-Ready Photos – Staci Nichols
BUSINESS
The Sound of Silence? – Rob Johnson
To Repair or Capitalize, 2017 Style – Mark E. Battersby
MOTIVATION
The Risky Six – Lei Wang
Patience and Perseverance – Jason Weldon
