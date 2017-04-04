MOBILE BEAT #180 – MARCH 2017 – ONLINE NOW

MOBILE BEAT #180 – MARCH 2017

SUMMER RECHARGE

What with magazines to produce, Vegas prep to work on, and the personal business of finalizing an adoption, this editor needs a “summer recharge,” just like many of you. Dive into this issue to find ideas for your own seasonal rejuvenation.

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

SUMMER RECHARGE

Are You Summerized? – Stu Chisholm

DJ Routines – DJ Dayna

Summer: Half-Time Inspiration – Joe Bunn

NEW SOCIAL MEDIA COLUMN…

The 30-Day Twitter Challenge – Staci Nichols

MBLV21: At First Glance – A quick look at the big show

PEOPLE

Stephanie Crooks: Mobile & Photo Booth Success – Mike “Dr. Frankenstand” Ryan

Rock Star Performance with Jason Jani – Michael Cordeiro

BUSINESS

Exceeding Expectations? – Robert Lindquist

Fixing Business “Boo-Boos” (Pt 2) – Mark E. Battersby

The “Lifespan” of Your Next Hire – Jason Weldon

print

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

