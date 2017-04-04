MOBILE BEAT #180 – MARCH 2017 – ONLINE NOW

MOBILE BEAT #180 – MARCH 2017
SUMMER RECHARGE
What with magazines to produce, Vegas prep to work on, and the personal business of finalizing an adoption, this editor needs a “summer recharge,” just like many of you. Dive into this issue to find ideas for your own seasonal rejuvenation.
~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief
Are You Summerized? – Stu Chisholm
DJ Routines – DJ Dayna
Summer: Half-Time Inspiration – Joe Bunn
NEW SOCIAL MEDIA COLUMN…
The 30-Day Twitter Challenge – Staci Nichols
MBLV21: At First Glance – A quick look at the big show
PEOPLE
Stephanie Crooks: Mobile & Photo Booth Success – Mike “Dr. Frankenstand” Ryan
Rock Star Performance with Jason Jani – Michael Cordeiro
BUSINESS
Exceeding Expectations? – Robert Lindquist
Fixing Business “Boo-Boos” (Pt 2) – Mark E. Battersby
The “Lifespan” of Your Next Hire – Jason Weldon
