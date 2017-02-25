MOBILE BEAT 179 – FEB 2017 ONLINE NOW

MOBILE BEAT #179 – FEBRUARY 2017
Find YOUR Way to Weekday Success
This issue features a bunch of ways to approach the challenge of filling those weekdays with “midweek money”…
WINNING WEEKDAYS
Full Time: Key to Unlocking Weekday Gigs? – Rob Johnson
The Singing Thing – Steve Sharp
Time on Your Side – Staci Nichols
MBLV21
By the Numbers – Matt Radicelli
Paul Oakenfold
Sonny Ganguly of Wedding Wire
FEATURE
Decoding the Millennial Bride – Matt Martindale
MUSIC
Building Your Balance of Goodwill – Jay Maxwell
BUSINESS
Fixing Business “Boo-Boos” (Part 1) – Mark E. Battersby
Use Your Story to Connect – Jason Weldon
GEAR
What’s New at NAMM – By Dan Walsh and Ryan Burger
A Primer on Digital Signal Processing – Robert Lindquist
LA Photo Party
DJ Bands Light Up the Crowd
