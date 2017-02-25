MOBILE BEAT 179 – FEB 2017 ONLINE NOW

MOBILE BEAT #179 – FEBRUARY 2017

Find YOUR Way to Weekday Success

This issue features a bunch of ways to approach the challenge of filling those weekdays with “midweek money”…

WINNING WEEKDAYS

Full Time: Key to Unlocking Weekday Gigs? – Rob Johnson

The Singing Thing – Steve Sharp

Time on Your Side – Staci Nichols

MBLV21

By the Numbers – Matt Radicelli

Paul Oakenfold

Sonny Ganguly of Wedding Wire

FEATURE

Decoding the Millennial Bride – Matt Martindale

MUSIC

Building Your Balance of Goodwill – Jay Maxwell

BUSINESS

Fixing Business “Boo-Boos” (Part 1) – Mark E. Battersby

Use Your Story to Connect – Jason Weldon

GEAR

What’s New at NAMM – By Dan Walsh and Ryan Burger

A Primer on Digital Signal Processing – Robert Lindquist

LA Photo Party

DJ Bands Light Up the Crowd

