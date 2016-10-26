MOBILE BEAT #175 – OCT 2016 – The Expanding DJ

MOBILE BEAT #175 – OCTOBER 2016
The Expanding DJ
The debate goes back and forth, but at least it’s usually not as combative as a modern politcical campaign: On one side, those who insist that DJs should concentrate on playing music; on the other, those who embrace the expansion of their services to include add-ons like photo booths, trivia games, uplighting and more.
Of course, the extras could overwhelm the DJ’s core business if he or she lets them. But I think most DJ companies have a good idea of how to best fit these “expansions” into their offerings.
Inside, Mobile Beat Publisher Ryan Burger provides a concise overview of available game show options, while Photo Booth Expo producer Rob Savickis provides some perspective on this increasingly essential add-on. Plus, a lot more great info awaits!
~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief
The Photo Booth Phenomenon – Rob Savickis
Game Show Lowdown – Ryan Burger
Organizing Your Events – Staci Nichols
Get Ready to Grow – Jason Weldon
FEATURES
Increasing Complexity: Help or Hindrance? – Stu Chisholm
Is Competition Always Good? – Matt Martindale
BUSINESS
Have Fun While Working for Yourself and Your Family – Rob Johnson
The Non-Secret Formula that Makes a Great Salesperson – Jeffrey Gitomer
PEOPLE
DJ with Double Vision: Tom Capo of KPODJ – Mike “Dr. Frankenstand” Ryan
BOSE TECHNOLOGY UPDATE
Applying Array Technology to Portable Sound – Robert Lindquist
