Mega Sound & Lighting – Over The Top with Mobile Beat – Free Issue Online Now

This issue hits popular subject from a bunch of angles: How much is too much? Be over-prepared or lean and mean? We look at how to scale your offerings and your productions to the right spot for you and your clients.
Enjoy,
Ryan Burger
Publisher – Mobile Beat
In this Issue
The Element of Surprise – Todd Mitchem
Over the Top! – Arnoldo Offermann
How to Avoid Overkill – Trevor West
Multifaceted Music Man: Curtis Whipple – Michael Cordeiro
Managing Cyber Security Risks – Mark Battersby
Size Matters: To Scale Up or Pare Down? – Stu Chisholm
Networking: All About Giving – Matt Martindale
On-the-Spot Networking Skills – Jason Weldon
