Mega Sound & Lighting – Over The Top with Mobile Beat – Free Issue Online Now

This issue hits popular subject from a bunch of angles: How much is too much? Be over-prepared or lean and mean? We look at how to scale your offerings and your productions to the right spot for you and your clients.

Enjoy,

Ryan Burger

Publisher – Mobile Beat

In this Issue

The Element of Surprise – Todd Mitchem

Over the Top! – Arnoldo Offermann

How to Avoid Overkill – Trevor West

Multifaceted Music Man: Curtis Whipple – Michael Cordeiro

Managing Cyber Security Risks – Mark Battersby

Size Matters: To Scale Up or Pare Down? – Stu Chisholm

Networking: All About Giving – Matt Martindale

On-the-Spot Networking Skills – Jason Weldon

