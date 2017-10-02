MB Responds to LV Tragedy

Here at Mobile Beat we were shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the tragedy that has occurred in Las Vegas, within yards of the Tropicana, home of our Las Vegas event, MBLV. We are especially disturbed at yet another act of violence targeting people innocently enjoying music they loved. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, their families, first responders, and all who have been affected by this horrible event.

After enjoying more than two decades of the city’s great hospitality, we feel the need to give back in some way, to help in the healing that the community is now beginning, in the aftermath of such horror. Look for an announcement soon about how we aim to mobilize the DJ community to help Las Vegas in its recovery.

Ryan Burger, President/Publisher

Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief