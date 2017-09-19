Mastering The Basics. Mark Ferrell talked about this on a DJA Radio podcast back in the day I believe 2006 that he spoke about that and for me this something that goes even beyond that. You need to master the basics of whatever task you are trying to master before ever trying to coach someone else on it. In the Marbecca Method workshops, Mark Ferrell taught me the basics of a welcome. The basics of an announcement. The basics of transition. If you are reading these and are unsure of what they are, then I strongly encourage you to go to MarkFerrell.com and get yourself signed up for a workshop. It is only when we break down the basics that we truly understand each step intimately and can then and only then follow through on each step with purpose, emotion and feeling. Ever since these workshops I have attended (I’ve attended at least 8 Marbecca’s), Mark has instilled in me a desire to master the basics.

Where are you struggling? Do you feel somewhat ashamed to go back to the basics? Don’t! This is your opportunity to get better. Humble yourself and stop holding yourself back from greatness. It’s there if you’re willing to let go of your ego. What area of basics do you need to go back to, learn for the first time, or just need a refresher on? The following are a few of the resources that I found helpful and mentors I have learned from to help me “master the basics” in their respective fields.

I’ve learned from a few different masters in marketing. One of my favorite book recommendations to give is Selling The Invisible by Harry Beckwith. In this book Harry discussed how to innovate to what clients love. You can’t be a master by just reading a book but yet by studying it, testing its theories and putting together your own field guide to modern marketing by doing what is suggested. Brendon Burchard is a man who has inspired me as well with his marketing prowess. Just by studying his techniques I have learned skills to help me get ahead.

Every Jeffrey Gitomer book taught me something about sales. The Ultimate Sales Machine by Chet Holmes is also a GREAT book and resource. The first chapter ALONE is worth the price of the book and should be standard implementation for any business owner. Study the greats. Learn from them. If you have the opportunity to take a workshop from one of them, take it. Master the basics. For performance skills, get in Toastmasters or take a Stand Up comedy course. I did and benefitted GREATLY. Jump into an event-planning course. If you’re struggling with the operations side of your business, take an accounting class to learn the financial side or hire a great coach. Open up you mind to admit where you are struggling in any of the six facets of business: marketing, sales, operations, planning, production and performance. Get yourself a coach in that specific area you struggle in and work on the basics until you master them. Hint: It takes MUCH longer than you think and I am still working at many facets myself.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

