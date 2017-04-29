Mastering Mitzvahs – Howard Wallach

Howard Wallach of A-Z Entertainment Ltd., is known within the Jewish communities of Chicago as one of the most talented Mitzvah production companies in the area. Howard will go through the different levels of mitzvahs that work in different markets across the country including full production events like he does in his area.
Mobile DJ Businesses – Your Mitzvah questions answered by Chicago’s Event Expert, Howard Wallach. Encouragement, frank focused answers, new perspective, enthusiastic wisdom, & actionable tips to grow your mobile business – Guaranteed.
Effective Mitzvah Marketing
Mitzvah Client Relationship/Expectations ( before, during )
Mitzvah Programming Nuances (working with other Vendors)
Mitzvah Team Mindset/Roles/Attire
Mitzvah Cocktail Hour
