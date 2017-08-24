Managing Cyber Security Risks

Today, with just about every DJ business involved with some form of online storage of data such as customer lists, employee information, receipts, tax documents, accounting info and, of course, credit cards, mobile entertainment businesses are increasingly vulnerable to cybercrimes like online identity theft, hacking or phishing.

Surprisingly, nearly 83 percent of small businesses do not have a contingency plan outlining procedures for responding to and reporting data breach losses despite the fact that, according to the National Cyber Security Alliance, a nonprofit cyber security educational organization, one in three small businesses is a victim of cybercrime each year—with 60 percent of those victimized going out of business within 6 months.

A data breach or hacking incident can not only harm the mobile entertainment operation, it can also lead to a lack of trust on the part of customers, partners and suppliers. No business can hope to remain safe from cyber threats if they fail to take the necessary precautions. In fact, it is every mobile entertainer’s obligation to protect the data and financial information of customers, suppliers and employees. Read the rest of this article and check out the full issue at http://www.mobilebeat.com/emagscurrent/185