Making the Most of the “Slow” Season

Winter is finally here and for most DJs/DJ companies, this means it’s “slow season.” Now, you finally get to take a break, right? In my opinion, wrong! Sure, you can enjoy the break, but you should also take the time to make any necessary improvements to your business. Improvements and changes should never stop, because your competitors and the brand new “hungry” DJs out there are all scouting out their competition, sending you the fake inquiries that we all know and hate, trying to find out exactly what you’re doing and how you’re doing it, so they can do it for less! So again, use this slow time to step up your game! Though we don’t have a slow season (we only get about 2-3 weekends per year, where we’re actually off), we still take the time to make improvements. Here are some thing we do, that you can do, too.

Take Inventory – Inventory all your equipment, wires, speakers, lights, etc. If your wires and cables are more than a year old, order some new ones. Sure, wires can last longer, but it’s always a good idea to have a backup set. Test all your equipment out. Make sure it sounds and looks great. Your business reputation relies on always having a stellar product!

Update Your Website – You should always update your website, at least monthly, if not more. Don’t leave the same pictures on there from 5 years ago. Use the best quality pictures you have (or can get from photographers you’ve worked with) and label them, so clients know what they’re looking at. Remember, Google loves fresh content and the text and alt text for your images also helps with SEO! More importantly, your website is your first impression, so make sure it’s always up to date and looks great!

Update Your Social Media – This should be a routine for you, but if not, take the time to update all of your social media accounts. Clients will do their research on you and if you haven’t updated your social media for months, they may think you went out of business! Don’t turn clients away by not updating your social media, it matters!

These are just a few suggestions; there are many more, of course. Feel free to comment on what you do during your slow time!

Jason Rubio ( 27 Posts Jason Rubio is the co-owner and founder of Austin’s Best DJs, a professional DJ & photo booth company that provides music and entertainment for events in the Austin and central Texas area. Jason started his DJ career as a mobile DJ, at age 13, in 1991, and has since DJ’ed thousands of events, providing music and entertainment for clubs, bars, radio, concerts, festivals and various other events. Jason is also a graduate of Texas State University with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education, as well as a Master’s of Public Administration, from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Though Jason worked in the education field since 2003, he continued to DJ public and private events, and later founded Austin’s Best DJs & Photo Booths, with his wife, Diana, who also DJs, in 2012. Today, Austin’s Best DJs provides music and entertainment for approximately 250 public and private events per year, in the Austin and central Texas area. Visit us: www.AustinsBestDJs.com

