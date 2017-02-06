Making Social Media Work For You

Social media is the only free marketing tool that you’ll be able to find online today. Although you can pay for your posts to get more exposure, it’s not necessary! Here are some tips on how to boost your social media following to gain engaging, loyal followers.

rtant to not only be consistent in your posting, but posting only content that will be valuable to your followers. Stick to posting what you know and what goes with the “theme” of your profile. This will show potential followers that you’re not a wasted “follow”, and that you’ll be showcasing content that is of interest to them. Be Consistent. I know that this is said all of the time, but it’s important to not only be consistent in your posting, but posting only content that will be valuable to your followers. Stick to posting what you know and what goes with the “theme” of your profile. This will show potential followers that you’re not a wasted “follow”, and that you’ll be showcasing content that is of interest to them. Speaking of themes, what is your “theme”? Accounts that have a specific niche are more likely to gain followers. Whether that be a certain color scheme, or specific type of posts (like music festivals) stick to your niche! When a potential follower looks at your profile they should be able quickly to identify your niche, therefore deciding right then and there if they want to follow you or not. If your niche is music festivals, a picture of what you ate for lunch is probably not going to be valuable to your followers.

Engage with your followers! Engaging with the community is a huge step in creating a solid following. Use hashtags that are relevant to your posts and comment them on your post. Then, go through hashtags that your audience would be posting, and then engage! Like, comment, and even follow some accounts who have content you like. Be sure to use hashtags wisely. The most commonly used hashtags are good, but also more specific, less common hashtags could work in your favor as well. A hashtag with 10,000 posts versus a hashtag with 1,000 posts is less competition for you! A mixture of the two is a happy medium.

These are just a few tips to help boost your social media following. Be patient, be authentic, and show your personality! You WILL see an increase in your following. This may not result in new business right away, but it’s a sure fire way to stay active and consistent in your business, which is YOU!

print

StephenJClayton ( 3 Posts Steve Clayton has been working with event professionals for over 16 years teaching, mentoring and consulting with them to help them get more out of their event business. Originally beginning his event career as a mobile entertainer, DJ, and manager, Steve has transformed his business into a full service event management and production company. His companies specialize in full service production, technology, consulting, and talent buying. Over the past 13 years, Steve’s companies have worked with clients such as the Rose Bowl, USC Football, The Holiday Bowl, Time Warner Cable, Hyatt Hotels, Chalice Festival, High Times, and The Neighborhood Awards. Steve and his team have been blessed to work and handle major talent artists. Steve has worked or purchased talent from Lo Cash and Frakie Ballard to Comedians Steve Harvey, and Wayans Brothers. And rappers from Dougie Fresh, B.O.B and Robin Thicke to Lil Wayne, Wu Tang Clan and Machine Gun Kelly. Steve has owned companies manufacturing and selling lighting products to companies to writing and teaching classes for University of San Diego. Steve’s current companies include Soundskilz and The Event Inventor. Steve currently teaches event management, marketing and technology classes at UC Riverside.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

