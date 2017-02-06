Making Social Media Work For You

Social media is the only free marketing tool that you’ll be able to find online today. Although you can pay for your posts to get more exposure, it’s not necessary! Here are some tips on how to boost your social media following to gain engaging, loyal followers.
- Be Consistent. I know that this is said all of the time, but it’s important to not only be consistent in your posting, but posting only content that will be valuable to your followers. Stick to posting what you know and what goes with the “theme” of your profile. This will show potential followers that you’re not a wasted “follow”, and that you’ll be showcasing content that is of interest to them.
- Speaking of themes, what is your “theme”? Accounts that have a specific niche are more likely to gain followers. Whether that be a certain color scheme, or specific type of posts (like music festivals) stick to your niche! When a potential follower looks at your profile they should be able quickly to identify your niche, therefore deciding right then and there if they want to follow you or not. If your niche is music festivals, a picture of what you ate for lunch is probably not going to be valuable to your followers.
- Engage with your followers! Engaging with the community is a huge step in creating a solid following. Use hashtags that are relevant to your posts and comment them on your post. Then, go through hashtags that your audience would be posting, and then engage! Like, comment, and even follow some accounts who have content you like. Be sure to use hashtags wisely. The most commonly used hashtags are good, but also more specific, less common hashtags could work in your favor as well. A hashtag with 10,000 posts versus a hashtag with 1,000 posts is less competition for you! A mixture of the two is a happy medium.
These are just a few tips to help boost your social media following. Be patient, be authentic, and show your personality! You WILL see an increase in your following. This may not result in new business right away, but it’s a sure fire way to stay active and consistent in your business, which is YOU!
Filed Under: Business, Events, Everything Else, Personal Development, Sales & Marketing
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment