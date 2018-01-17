Making Smart DJ Purchases

The season of new products is upon us. Manufacturers are already rolling out new product announcements for the latest and greatest gear that will hit the shelves in 2018. NAMM, the largest trade show for the music business, is taking place in under 2 weeks. While many DJs rush to purchase needed gear in December to take advantage of available tax breaks, many wait until the new year in hopes of new products that will make our jobs easier, more efficient, and dare I say more fun.

If you’re anything like me and the scores of other DJs I know, you have an addiction (whether large or small) to the gear aspect of our job. Crystal clear loudspeakers, bright LEDs, and wireless microphones are all tempting toys (I mean tools) that are equally useful and enjoyable. I’m just as eager as the next guy to empty my wallet, anger my wife, and fill my garage with shiny new tech, but before you and I rush out to grab the latest moving head, let’s take a step back and think about what we buy.

Money doesn’t grow on trees, so making sound (get it?) financial decisions is important, especially for the small business owner. Our first reaction whenever a new product drops is often “Ooh! I need that!” Sometimes that thought is prompted by an actual need, but most of the time it’s brought on by the cool factor of the gear. Instead of basing our buying choices purely on what looks neat or what received the most hype, we should examine both our business and the product with a few crucial questions.

Have I noticed a need for this product during my events?

Has a client asked if I offer a certain product during the last year and I had to say no?

Have I heard of any gear that fixes a current problem or roadblock in my business?

Does this specific product offer a benefit that I can both explain and sell to a client?

What would be my ROI on this gear? How many events would it take me to pay it off?

These are just a sampling of potential questions a DJ could ask themselves when they are considering a purchase. With all this being said, I’m excited for the new gear that is already announced for this year, and I can’t wait to see how it will benefit my company.

Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,500/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early DJ years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects.