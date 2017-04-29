Make the Turn Toward Big Success

How would you like to see more big chunks of money in your business? How can you start getting those $10,000+ gigs you keep hearing about but never seem to be able to close the deal on? Well, you have to be different—with the emphasis on YOU.
This has more to do with how you think, how you see yourself, your vision and your ability to explain it than it does your equipment, your business plan, your emcee training, and dare I say it as a marketing consultant: even your marketing tactics. There are three main ways I help people in my consulting business:
- Help you to get more leads that are ready to spend with you
- How to get people to spend more with each trans-action to achieve your goals faster (this is what we are talking about at the core)
- How to work less, scale up, and build more leverage in your business
Read the rest of this article and check out the full issue at http://www.mobilebeat.com/emagscurrent/178
