Luck Is The Residue Of Hard Work – Branch Rickey

I first heard the above quote from Mike Walter during one of his amazing seminars. The reality is you have to ask and be honest with yourself “Are you doing the hard work necessary?” Are you creating your own luck? Many people complain they are unlucky or they have no luck when in reality, you need to look in the mirror. Are you CREATING your own luck?

When was the last time you actually read a book on marketing, sales or any subject you were looking to improve in and ACTUALLY went back and DID the work the book suggested? Be honest with yourself. How many times have you purchased something at a DJ show or convention and then proceeded to let it sit in the corner for the next several months doing NOTHING to help your bottom line? The problem isn’t the object, it’s the behavior.

This is where a lot of people fall short or fail is the work side of things. You have to put in the effort. You have to put in the time. Many people just want it handed to them on a silver platter. Life doesn’t work that way. Randy Bartlett was known for saying that the 1% Solution DVDs only work if you take the cellophane off of them. That’s the truth.

There’s more though. On one side of the luck coin is hard work. The other side is heart. The professional that puts empathy and innovation ahead of everything else will triumph in the end. Put your heart and soul into serving your clients. Add to that the hard work of improving your business from the planning, production and operations side. This formula equals luck and not just for one period of time, but for an entire lifetime as long as you continue the hard work.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

