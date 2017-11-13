Lighting Ideas – Mirror Ball Tight Set Up Solutions

So I’ve been thinking. What if you’re really tight on space at a gig and you didn’t have a lot of room to set up lights and things, but you wanted to run a mirror ball? You were using something like the eliminator decor MBSK, but you needed to illuminate your mirror ball. How could you do it? So here’s some ideas for you, just some stuff I was playing around with. I’ll show you some stuff that works, some stuff that didn’t work and some stuff that I like. Check it out.

So my first thought was to use something like this [pinpoint Gobo]. It’s battery powered and it has a magnetic bracket on it, so you could do something like stick it right here, which you can absolutely do. But the thing is, this is only a three watt light. It’s not very bright and the dots that I’m spreading around the room aren’t really eye popping. So I need something with a little more power. That’s when I started thinking about this pinpoint Gobo lights. These are 10 watt LEDs. Now, this one is the pinpoint Gobo color. If I pop the bottom off of it to expose the magnetic base and pull the Gobo [yoke ?] out of it, I have a spot and it’s an adjustable spot. You can see I can zoom in, zoom out and focus, so I’ve got a wider beam angle.

What if I put it right up here and then shot the light down on the mirror ball? It doesn’t work too bad. I mean, it’s not a bad option. The only thing is, it’s not real stable up here. What you would have to do is get some kind of a clamp and pop it on there to reinforce it. Something like this, a spring loaded clamp I have down in the shop should do the trick just to give it that little extra hold in case the stand gets bumped.

So in theory, with the clamp on there, it should hold pretty good. This is what the effect looks like. I think that worked out pretty well, but I have one more solution I wanted to share with you. I took a pinpoint Gobo. I popped the Gobo out and I put an O clamp on the bracket and I attached it to the pole itself and shot it up. There are a couple of different benefits to doing it this way. First of all, notice I don’t have to have the bracket turned at all. It’s facing forward. The other thing is I get more coverage in the room and if you notice, when I put the green light on top, we got quite a bit of light on the floor.

With this method, if you zoom in your pinpoint Gobo right, you almost eclipse the mirror ball. So you don’t see any light bleeding on the wall or the ceiling or anywhere else. You get a little sliver, but you can get rid of that if you want to. When you do that, you lose a little bit of coverage, but you do get rid of your sliver. The other thing I like about this setup is if you want to use a larger mirror ball, like a 16 inch, you’ve got enough room to throw your light. You don’t have enough room shooting from the top down, but you can adjust it on the pole however you’d like, shooting from the bottom up.

So there are a few ideas for you in how you can do a self-contained tight setup mirror ball with lights. If you have any questions, let me know in the comments section. If you have suggestions, let me know. Here’s just a couple of things that I came up with that I felt like worked pretty well. We’ll see you next time. Practice and enjoy.

Brian S. Redd ( 14 Posts Although he can be seen Djing in places like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, or even the UK & Europe, DJ Brian Redd is proud to call Milwaukee home. Brian specializes in mobile events such as wedding receptions, corporate events, quinceañeras, parties and special occasions. He has also been a resident DJ at several major Milwaukee night clubs and also performs at Summerfest, the world’s largest music festival. From the beginning Brian has had a passion for music. His talent emerged at the young age of 13 when he was asked to DJ at a local skating rink. After realizing his calling he progressed on to weddings and mobile gigs and by age 18 he was DJing regularly at nightclubs. He understands people & what motivates them music wise, which helps keep them on the dance floor. Brian has been recognized for his work in various DJ publications both domestic and abroad. He has made a name for himself in the DJ community where he is known and respected as an industry consultant. This recognition has led to his contributions as a writer for Disc Jockey News. A true international DJ, Brian travels worldwide to not only perform but to educate and share industry ideas and concepts with DJs everywhere. His career has gone to the next level working with industry leading manufactures bringing new products and services to his peers helping them become better DJs.