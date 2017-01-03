LGBT Inclusive Tips for a Wedding Show

It’s wedding show season (or as you may call it, “bridal show”). As you prepare to advertise at these shows, remember that attendees might not all be straight couples. There might be some same-sex couples who are perusing the booths looking to book their wedding DJ. It’s important to win their trust! Here are some tips to ensure wedding show success:

If you have a form that couples fill out at your booth, make sure it is inclusive of same-sex couples. Use terms like “name of couple” instead of “bride’s name” and “groom’s name”.

Use imagery of same-sex weddings in their promotional materials, even if it’s just one photo of one gay or lesbian couple. This sends a clear message to couples that the business is LGBT friendly. If you don’t have images, you can buy beautiful, affordable stock photos here.

Re-think how you greet visitors to your booth/table. For example, if two women approach, don’t assume one of them is the Maid of Honor. They could be marrying each other. If two men approach, don’t assume that their brides are lagging behind. They could be marrying each other.

Ask open-ended questions such as, “What’s your vision for the wedding?” or “Tell me about your wedding plans.”

Wedding shows can be a great opportunity to earn the trust of LGBT couples but you could lose business without even trying if you’re not careful and are accidentally exclusive. These tips will help you make the most of your wedding show booth!

If you’d like some more resources on bringing more LGBT couples to your wedding DJ business, check out our FREE PDF on using social media to book more same-sex weddings!

