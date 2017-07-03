Lets Rock The Reception – Wedding Special Issue of Mobile Beat Now ONLINE!

The playlist for this issue once again includes some of our best writers telling us about how to do your best at weddings (and other events). Todd Mitchem (Host of MBLV21/22) talks about making sure you are in the right groove for events with your personal focus….we move through great articles from Joe Bunn, Matt Martindale and Randy Bartlett in the wedding arena…. then into a great piece by Stu Chisholm and two interview pieces by some of our writers and ending as we almost always do with a great piece from Jason Weldon on Building An Event Team!

Get yourself to the issue now by going to https://www.mobilebeat.com/emagscurrent/183

YOU, DISRUPTED: Getting Focus

By Todd Mitchem

THIS IS HOW WE DO IT: How to Be a Better MC

By Joe Bunn

FEATURES ON WEDDINGS

Who’s Fault Is It Anyway?

By Matt Martindale

Fine Tuning Your Receptions

By Randy Bartlett

Branding vs. Booking?

By Stu Chisholm

PRODJFILES: Tom Macari: Master of Manhattan

By Michael Cordeiro

THE SPIN DOCTOR: Intelligent DJing: Dennis Jones

By Mike “Dr. Frankenstand” Ryan

THE LAST WORD: Building an Event Team

By Jason Weldon

So what are you waiting for – read the issue now at https://www.mobilebeat.com/emagscurrent/183

Mobile Beat ( 1629 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.