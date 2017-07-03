Lets Rock The Reception – Wedding Special Issue of Mobile Beat Now ONLINE!

The playlist for this issue once again includes some of our best writers telling us about how to do your best at weddings (and other events). Todd Mitchem (Host of MBLV21/22) talks about making sure you are in the right groove for events with your personal focus….we move through great articles from Joe Bunn, Matt Martindale and Randy Bartlett in the wedding arena…. then into a great piece by Stu Chisholm and two interview pieces by some of our writers and ending as we almost always do with a great piece from Jason Weldon on Building An Event Team!
YOU, DISRUPTED: Getting Focus
By Todd Mitchem
THIS IS HOW WE DO IT: How to Be a Better MC
By Joe Bunn
FEATURES ON WEDDINGS
Who’s Fault Is It Anyway?
By Matt Martindale
Fine Tuning Your Receptions
By Randy Bartlett
Branding vs. Booking?
By Stu Chisholm
PRODJFILES: Tom Macari: Master of Manhattan
By Michael Cordeiro
THE SPIN DOCTOR: Intelligent DJing: Dennis Jones
By Mike “Dr. Frankenstand” Ryan
THE LAST WORD: Building an Event Team
By Jason Weldon
