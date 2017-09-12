LB PAR™ CSI An Ultraviolet PAR that Won’t Spook Your Wallet

Waukesha, WI. – ‘Tis the season to deliver frights with powerful UV blacklights! Deliver all the spooky UV effects this Halloween season with Blizzard’s new LB PAR™ CSI at a price point that won’t break the budget. Alternate even scarier use: lighting the black light posters you bought from Spencer’s Gifts in 2007. Viewer discretion is advised.
The rugged LB PAR™ series you love now includes UV! LB PAR™ CSI comes fitted with 18x super-bright 1W UV LEDs for mega intense ultraviolet wash and stunning blacklight strobe effects. (Insert high-pitched girl scream.)
Thanks to lightweight, durable, scratch-resistant composite housing and dual mounting brackets for flexible positioning, these blacklights are ideal for clubs, DJs, mobile entertainers, and aspiring LDs with a dorm room.
The fixture’s 4-button LED control panel allows control of 0-100% UV output level settings, 0-20Hz strobe effects, user selectable 8/32-bit dimming modes for smooth dimming capabilities, and the choice of either 1-channel or 3-channel DMX mode selection. LB PAR™ CSI also comes equipped with powerCON® compatible AC in/out and DMX in/out jacks.
No trick but one helluva treat: they come backed by Blizzard’s 2-year warranty.
Street price of the LB PAR™ CSI: $129.99
Blizzard Lighting, LLC, headquartered in Waukesha, Wis., is a leader in LED entertainment lighting. You can find Blizzard’s products working hard on tour and in performance venues around the world. To learn more, visit us at www.blizzardlighting.com
